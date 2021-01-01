पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंपस अलर्ट:बिना मान्यता धनराज सिंह कॉलेज के विज्ञान संकाय में तीन सत्राें से लिया जा रहा नामांकन

मुंगेर/ जमुई | ​​​​​​​मनीष कुमार, मुरली दीक्षित5 घंटे पहले
  • नामांकित छात्र-छात्राओं का भविष्य अंधेरे में, जांच के लिए टीम गठित
  • एमयू से संबद्ध है सिकंदरा का कॉलेज का मामला, पर्दा डालने की कोशिश

मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय से जुड़ा एक फर्जीवाड़ा सामने आया है। मामला जमुई के सिकंदरा स्थित धनराज सिंह कॉलेज से जुड़ा है। जहां बिना मान्यता के ही विज्ञान संकाय में तीन सत्रों में नामांकन ले लिया गया। विदित हो कि धनराज सिंह कॉलेज सिकंदरा, मुंगेर विवि से जुड़ा मान्यता प्राप्त डिग्री कॉलेज है। हालांकि इस कॉलेज में अभी विज्ञान संकाय में नामांकन की मान्यता नहीं दी गई है। लेकिन इस कॉलेज में मुंगेर विवि की स्थापना काल से ही विज्ञान संकाय में छात्रों का नामांकन लिया जा रहा है। बताया जाता है कि शैक्षणिक सत्र 2018-21, 2019-22 और 2020-23 में वहां विज्ञान संकाय में नामांकन लिया गया है। इस कॉलेज में विज्ञान संकाय की पढ़ाई के लिए किसी प्रस्ताव पर अनुमोदन नहीं दिया है। ऐसे में किसकी सहमति से वहां विज्ञान संकाय में नामांकन लिया जा रहा है, इसकी जांच के लिए कुलपति के निर्देश पर विगत 25 जनवरी को ही कुलसचिव प्रो. डीके सिंह ने तीन सदस्यीय जांच समिति का गठन किया है। कमेटी में साइंस फैकल्टी के डीन सह आरडी एंड डीजे कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. गोपाल प्रसाद यादव, कामर्स के पूर्व डीन प्रो. सुनील कुमार गुप्ता तथा कालेज निरीक्षक डॉ. भवेश चंद्र पांडेय को शामिल किया गया है। इस समिति को पांच दिन में अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंपे जाने का निर्देश दिया गया था। पर अभी जांच पूरी नहीं हो पाई है।

विवि अधिकारियों की मिलीभगत की आशंका
विदित हो कि धनराज सिंह कालेज में मुंगेर विवि की स्थापना के समय से ही अर्थात स्नातक के शैक्षणिक सत्र 2018-21 से ही विज्ञान संकाय में नामांकन की सूचना सामने आ रही है। ऐसे में यह प्रश्न उठता है कि आखिर विवि प्रशासन विगत तीन वर्षों तक कैसे सोता रहा अथवा उसकी नाक के नीचे इतना बड़ा गोरखधंधा चलता रहा। विवि के एक भी अधिकारी की नजर में यह मामला नहीं आया। आशंका यह भी जताई जा रही है कि विवि के ही किसी अधिकारी की इसमें मिलीभगत तो नहीं है।

गड़बड़ी का ठीकरा किसी अन्य पर फोड़ने की आशंका
बात केवल यहीं तक नहीं है, पंजीयन शुल्क भी तो विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ले रहा था। ऐसे में कई लोगों के इस गोरखधंधे में शामिल होने की आशंका प्रबल है। ऐसे में विवि प्रशासन इस मामले को दूसरी ओर मोड़ने का प्रयास कर रहा है। ताकि गड़बड़ी का ठीकरा किसी दूसरे के सिर पर फोड़ा जा सके। वही मामले में कॉलेज निरीक्षक ने कहा कि प्राचार्य को विवि बुलाया गया था। उन्होंने बताया कि तिलकामांझी भागलपुर विवि से ही शैक्षणिक सत्र 2019-22 तक के लिए मान्यता दिया गया था। उनसे इसका पत्र मांगा गया है।

नामांकन में साइंस का कैसे मिला विकल्प ?
विज्ञान संकाय में नामांकन लेने वाले विद्यार्थियों का पंजीयन भी तो विवि में ही होता होगा। वहीं विगत दो वर्षों से जब नामांकन प्रक्रिया यूएमआईएस के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन आरंभ हुई तो इस परिस्थिति में भी यह मामला कैसे उजागर नहीं हुआ। क्योंकि ऑनलाइन नामांकन में यदि विवि की वेबसाइट पर विद्यार्थियों काे धनराज सिंह कालेज सिकंदरा का विकल्प साइंस में नामांकन के मिला होगा तब तो उन्होंने आवेदन किया। ऐसे में जांच के बाद जमुई से मुंगेर तक की गड़बड़ी सामने आ सकती है।

पंजीयन पर लगाई रोक नियमानुसार होगी कार्रवाई
प्राचार्य से स्पष्टीकरण पूछा जा रहा है। सत्र 2020-23 के छात्राें के पंजीयन पर रोक लगा दी गई है। नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
भवेश चंद्र पांडेय, कॉलेज निरीक्षक

