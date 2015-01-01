पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:कॉलेजों से 14 तक फिर से मांगा बजट का प्राक्कलन

मुंगेर9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुंगेर विवि में बजट समिति की बैठक में विमर्श

मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय में शुक्रवार को बजट समिति की बैठक में बजट पर विचार-विमर्श किया गया। बजट समिति द्वारा सभी अंगीभूत कॉलेजों के प्राचार्य से वित्तीय वर्ष 2021-22 का स्थापना एवं प्रतिबद्ध व्यय के तहत वार्षिक बजट का प्राक्कलन फिर से मांगा गया। समिति के संयोजक सह डीएसडब्लू डा. अनुप कुमार ने पत्र जारी कर सभी अंगीभूत कॉलेजों के प्राचार्य तथा प्रभारी प्राचार्य को सूचना दी। पत्र में समिति के संयोजक ने उल्लेख किया है कि निदेशक, उच्च शिक्षा विभाग, बिहार पटना के प्रत्रांक 15/बी1-11/2013-1973 दिनांक 22.10.2020 के आलोक में विश्वविद्यालय के पत्रांक संख्या एमजीआर.यू.आर/1323/2020 दिनांक 11.11.2020 द्वारा वित्तीय वर्ष 2021-22 का स्थापना एवं प्रतिबद्ध व्यय का वार्षिक बजट प्राक्कलन की मांग की गई थी। निर्देश के अनुसार बजट प्राक्कलन तैयार कर दो प्रति हार्ड कॉपी एवं एक सॉफ्ट कॉपी (एमएस-एक्सल) में 30 नवंबर, 2020 तक बजट कोषांग मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय को समर्पित करना था। लेकिन अभी तक कतिपय कॉलेजों द्वारा वार्षिक प्राक्कलन तैयार कर समर्पित नहीं किया गया है।

