मारपीट की घटना:रास्ता विवाद को लेकर बरदह में दो पक्षों के बीच मारपीट, छह लोग घायल

मुंगेर2 घंटे पहले
मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत मिर्जापुर बरदह में बुधवार की सुबह रास्ता विवाद को लेकर दो पक्ष के बीच हुए मारपीट की घटना में दो महिला सहित कुल छह लोग घायल हो गए। सभी घायलों को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। घटना को लेकर एक पक्ष के मो. फिरोज ने बताया कि मामा मो. जमशेद के घर जाने वाले रास्ते को लेकर पड़ोसी अब्दुल क्यूम द्वारा बराबर गाली गलौज किया जाता है।

बुधवार की सुबह भी इसी बात को लेकर मो. जमशेद और अब्दुल क्यूम के बीच विवाद हुआ। इस बीच मो. क्यूम के रिश्तेदार मो.साहेब, मो. इस्तेखार वहां पहुंचे और लाठी से हमला कर दिया। जिसमें मो. फिरोज आलम, मो. जमशेद और उसकी पुत्री गुलाफ घायल हो गए। दूसरे पक्ष के अब्दुल क्यूम ने बताया कि सुबह वह जब स्नान कर रहा था, तभी मो. फिरोज गाली-गलौज करने लगा। मना कि तो फिरोज अपने रिश्तेदार मो. इम्तियाज, मो. हुसैन, मो. हसन और मो. रमजू के साथ पहुंचा तथा उसे व पत्नी अफसाना परवीन और मामा मो. शहाबुद्दीन को पीटकर घायल कर दिया।

