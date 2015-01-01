पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुबह 8 बजे से होगी गिनती:सबसे पहले पोस्टल व सर्विस वोट की गिनती, अंबे चौक और पांच नंबर गुमटी से नहीं होगी आवाजाही

मुंगेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मतगणना की तैयारी को लेकर आयोजित बैठक में मौजूद अधिकारी।
  • अगले 5 वर्ष के लिए आज मिलेंगे नए विधायक, प्रचार के दौरान किए वायदों को पूरा करने की चुनौती

आरडी एंड डीजे कालेज स्थित मतगणना पर आज सुबह 8 बजे से तीनों विधानसभा क्षेत्र की मतगणना होगी। तीनों विधानसभा क्षेत्र की मतगणना के लिए दो-दो हाॅल चिह्नित किए गए हैं। प्रत्येक हॉल में 7-7 मतगणना टेबुल लगाए जाएंगे। जबकि मतगणना की शुरुआत पोस्टल तथा सर्विस वोट की गिनती से आरंभ की जाएगी। इसके लिए अलग से विधानसभावार एक-एक हॉल होगा। वहीं मतगणना को देखते हुए शहर की ओर आने वाले सभी वाहनों के शहर में प्रवेश करने का रास्ता बदल दिया गया है। ताकि आरडी एंड डीजे कालेज की ओर कोई वाहन नहीं आ सके। इसके साथ ही मां अंबे चौक से ही बैरिकेडिंग कर दी गई है। ताकि कोई अनधिकृत वाहन आरडी एंड डीजे कालेज की ओर नहीं जा सके। जबकि दूसरी ओर पांच नंबर गुमटी की ओर से भी वाहनों के प्रवेश नहीं होगा। केवल अधिकारी एवं निर्वाचन अभिकर्ता के ही वाहन को इस क्षेत्र में आने की छूट होगी। अंबे चौक की ओर से आने वाले मतगणना कर्मियों एवं निर्वाचन अभिकर्ता के वाहन के लिए पार्किंग की व्यवस्था न्यू पुलिस लाइन मैदान में की गई है। जबकि पांच नंबर गुमटी की ओर से आने वाले मतगणना कर्मियों एवं निर्वाचन अभिकर्ता के वाहनों का पड़ाव हरिजन छात्रावास के बगल में स्थित मैदान में होगा। मतगणना केंद्र के अंदर चुनाव आयोग द्वारा प्राधिकृत व्यक्ति के अतिरिक्त कोई भी व्यक्ति मोबाइल, लैपटाप, आईपैड के अलावा झोला, थैला, बीड़ी-सिगरेट, मिट्‌टी तेल, लाठी, छूरी, आग्नेयास्त्र आदि नहीं ले जा सकेंगे।

कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन का किया जाएगा पालन
मतगणना में कोविड-19 को लेकर केंद्र सरकार द्वारा दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन किया जाएगा। इसके तहत मतगणना केंद्र में प्रवेश करने वाले सभी लोगों के लिए मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा। जबकि मतगणना कर्मियों को मास्क, सैनेटाइजर, फेस शील्ड, ग्लब्स आदि उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। तो साथ ही मतगणना केंद्र के बाहरी गेट पर सभी लोगों की थर्मल स्कैनिंग की जाएगी। मतगणना हॉल के बाहर एक बड़ा डिस्प्ले बोर्ड लगाया जाएगा। जिस पर हर राउंड के बाद हर प्रत्याशी को प्राप्त मत प्रदर्शित किया जाएगा। जबकि लाउड स्पीकर के माध्यम से भी हर राउंड के बाद सभी प्रत्याशियों को प्राप्त हुए मतों को घोषित किया जाएगा।

सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था को लेकर जगह-जगह लगे बैरियर
मां अंबे चौक से लेकर पांच नंबर गुमटी तह कई स्थानों पर बैरियर लगाया गया है। ताकि किसी भी ओर से कोई सुरक्षा चूक नहीं हो तथा कोई भी अनाधिकृत व्यक्ति इस क्षेत्र में प्रवेश नहीं कर सके। शास्त्रीनगर की ओर से डीजे कालेज रोड की ओर खुलने वाली सड़कों पर बैरिकेंटिग जारी है।

मतगणना केंद्र पर होगी त्रिस्तरीय सुरक्षा जांच
मतगणना केंद्र में प्रवेश करने वाले व्यक्तियों की तीन स्तरों पर सुरक्षा जांच की जाएगी। इसके तहत बाहरी प्रवेश द्वार पर पहले स्तर पर, मतगणना परिसर के अंदर दूसरे स्तर पर सुरक्षा जांच की जाएगी तथा संपूर्ण प्रक्रिया की वीडियोग्राफी भी की जाएगी। सेंटर पर नारेबाजी, छींटाकशी पर रोक रहेगी।

116 स्थानों पर मजिस्ट्रेट और पुलिस बल की तैनाती
सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था को ले जिले के कुल 116 स्थानों पर दंडाधिकारी एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारी को नियुक्त किया गया है। जिसमें मतगणना केंद्र के मुख्य प्रवेश द्वार पर 4 दंडाधिकारी, 6 पुलिस पदाधिकारी सहित 8 सश्स्त्र बल, 10 लाठी बल, 6 महिला सिपाही को तैनात किया गया है। जबकि मतगणना केंद्र परिसर में मुख्य द्वार से सटे पश्चिम भाग स्थित ड्राप गेट पर 2 मजिस्ट्रेट तथा 4 पुलिस पदाधिकारी के साथ 6 महिला तथा 10 लाठी बल को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। वहीं मुख्य द्वार के सामने पेड़ के पास स्थित ड्राप गेट पर 6 मजिस्ट्रेट, 6 पुलिस अधिकारी के साथ 8 सश्स्त्र बल, 10 लाठी बल एवं 6 महिला सिपाही को तैनात किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें