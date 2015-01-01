पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

26-29/10 मामला:हटाए गए पांच थानेदार

मुंगेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करते एसपी।
  • 26-29/10 मामला निर्वाचन आयोग के आदेश पर हुई कार्रवाई
  • कोतवाली थानाध्यक्ष बने पंकज कुमार, मुफ्फसिल थानाध्यक्ष दलजीत झा, कासिम बाजार थानाध्यक्ष बने महेश प्रसाद यादव, पुराने थानेदारों का पुलिस लाइन में तबादला,एसआईटी की पहली बैठक संपन्न
  • नए थानाध्यक्ष शनिवार तक थाने में करेंगे योगदान, डीएम को मिली सूची

29 अक्टूबर को आक्रोशित भीड़ द्वारा तीन थानों व दो ओपी में पथराव और आगजनी के बाद चुनाव आयोग ने जिला मुख्यालय के सभी 5 थाना और ओपी अध्यक्ष को हटाने का आदेश निर्गत करते हुए डीएम से पैनल की मांग की थी। डीएम के अादेश पर एसपी मानवजीत सिंह ढिल्लो ने सभी 5 थानों के थानाध्यक्ष हेतु तीन-तीन नामों का पैनल तैयार करने के बाद डीएम के माध्यम से चुनाव आयोग को अनुशंसा भेजा था। जिस पर चुनाव आयोग ने शुक्रवार को मुहर लगाते हुए जिला मुख्यालय के सभी थाना व ओपीध्यक्षों को हटाते हुए नए थानाध्यक्षों की घोषणा कर दी। चुनाव आयोग ने नए थानाध्यक्षों की सूची डीएम कार्यालय के गोपनीय शाखा में भेज दी है। डीआईजी मनु महाराज ने बताया कि पुराने सभी 5 थानाध्यक्षों को पुलिस लाइन स्थानांतरित कर दिया गया है।

शोएब आलम संभालेंगे पूरबसराय ओपी का जिम्मा

नए थानाध्यक्ष शनिवार तक योगदान करेंगे। चुनाव आयोग द्वारा डीएम को भेजी सूची के अनुसार कोतवाली थानाध्यक्ष के लिए पुलिस निरीक्षक पंकज कुमार का चयन किया गया है। कासिम बाजार थानाध्यक्ष पुलिस निरीक्षक महेश यादव, मुफ्फसिल थानाध्यक्ष के रूप में पुलिस निरीक्षक दलजीत झा का चयन हुआ है। पूरबसराय ओपी प्रभारी के लिए पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक शोएब आलम व वासुदेवपुर ओपी प्रभारी के रूप में पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक जयप्रकाश सिंह का चयन किया गया है।

जांच वैज्ञानिक तरीके से करें: एसपी

26 अक्टूबर की घटना और 29 अक्टूबर को भीड़ द्वारा थानों में पत्थरबाजी व आगजनी मामलों की जांच के लिए डीआईजी द्वारा गठित एसआईटी के सदस्यों के साथ शुक्रवार को एसपी मानवजीत सिंह ने बैठक की। इसमें एसआईटी के 7 पुलिस पदाधिकारी समेत सभी 16 कांडों के अनुसंधानकर्ता शामिल हुए। विचार हुआ कि किस प्रकार 16 मामलों की जांच व साक्ष्य संग्रहित हो। एसपी ने अनुसंधानकर्ता की डायरी में देखा कि अब तक क्या-क्या एविडेंस मिला है। एसपी ने बताया कि अनुसंधान में सीसीटीवी फुटेज दिखाया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें