एग्जाम अपेडट:इंटर परीक्षा से चार परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित, 318 रहे अनुपस्थित

मुंगेरएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले में 19 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर हो रही इंटर की परीक्षा, आज जीव विज्ञान और हिन्दी की परीक्षा

बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति द्वारा जिले के 19 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर संचालित की जा रही इंटर की परीक्षा गुरुवार को शांतिपूर्ण एवं कदाचारमुक्त माहौल में संपन्न हुई। जिसमें कुल 19708 परीक्षार्थियों में 19390 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित तथा 318 अनुपस्थित रहे। इधर परीक्षा को लेकर जिले के सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों पर सुबह से ही परीक्षार्थियों की भारी भीड़ लगनी शुरू हो गई। जहां 9 बजे प्रतिनियुक्त स्टैटिक दंडाधिकारी तथा पुलिस के जवानों द्वारा केंद्राधीक्षक की उपस्थिति में गहन जांच के उपरांत परीक्षार्थियों को केंद्र में प्रवेश कराया गया।

पहली पाली में अंग्रेजी तो दूसरी पाली में इतिहास की हुई परीक्षा: चौथे दिन प्रथम पाली में अंग्रेजी की परीक्षा हुई। इसमें कुल 11089 परीक्षार्थियों में 10944 उपस्थित तथा 145 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। दूसरी पाली में कला के इतिहास की परीक्षा ली गई। जिसमें कुल 8619 परीक्षार्थियों में 8446 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित तथा 173 अनुपस्थित रहे। वहीं दूसरी पाली में आरडी एंड डीजे कॉलेज, उपेंद्र ट्रेनिंग एकेडमी, टाउन उच्च विद्यालय और डीएवी पब्लिक स्कूल, जमालपुर परीक्षा केंद्र से एक-एक परीक्षार्थी को कदाचार के आरोप में परीक्षा से निष्कासित किया गया। वहीं परीक्षा के दौरान सभी केंद्रों पर कोविड-19 नियमों का पूरी तरह पालन किया गया।

10वीं परीक्षा प्रथम श्रेणी से पास होने वाले छात्रों को मिलेगी राशि
शिक्षा विभाग ने 2020 की मैट्रिक परीक्षा में प्रथम श्रेणी से उत्तीर्ण होने वाले उच्च जाति के वैसे छात्र जिनकी वार्षिक पारिवारिक आय 1.5 लाख रुपए तक हो को मुख्यमंत्री विद्यार्थी प्रोत्साहन योजना के तहत प्रति छात्र 10 हजार रुपए दिए जाने को लेकर राशि स्वीकृत की है। इस योजना से जिले के कुल 348 उच्च जाति के मेधावी छात्र लाभान्वित होंगे। यह राशि संबंधित छात्रों को डीबीटी के माध्यम से खाते में मिलेगी। इसके लिए यह मानदंड निर्धारित है कि संबंधित छात्र इंटर में अध्ययन कर रहे हों। राशि वितरण का अनुश्रवण जिला स्तर पर डीईओ तथा विद्यालय स्तर पर प्रधानाध्यापक, प्रभारी प्रधानाध्यापक द्वारा किया जाएगा।

