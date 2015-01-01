पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शोरूम में एएसपी का वाहन घुसने के मामले में लीपापोती:ड्राइवर को क्लीन चिट देते हुए एसपी बोले- सरकारी नहीं एएसपी की बहन का था वाहन, डीटीओ बोले- निजी वाहन पर सरकारी लोगो लगाना अपराध

मुंगेर2 घंटे पहले
एएसपी का वाहन: शोरूम में घुसा एएसपी का वाहन, जिसको बताया जा रहा निजी।
  • अल्कोहल जांच में आरोपी बॉडीगार्ड के शराब पिए रहने की पुष्टि नहीं, संचालिका ने क्षतिपूर्ति का दावा ठोका

गुरुवार शाम शहर के एक नंबर ट्रैफिक पर अनियंत्रित होकर सियाराम के शो-रूम में एएसपी का वाहन घुसने के मामले में लीपापोती शुरू हो गई है। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार दुर्घटना के समय एएसपी का बॉडीगार्ड गणेश कुमार शराब के नशे में था। लेकिन शुक्रवार को एसपी राजीव रंजन ने पीसी कर न केवल चालक को क्लीन चिट दिया बल्कि एएसपी अभियान का लोगो लगाए गए वाहन को भी प्राइवेट बता दिया। एसपी राजीव रंजन ने देर रात को एएसपी के अंगरक्षक का अस्पताल में अल्कोहल जांच कराया गया। जहां उसके शराब पिए रहने की पुष्टि नहीं हुई है। जो वाहन शोरूम में अनियंत्रित होकर घुसा था, वह एएसपी अभियान राजकुमार के रिश्तेदार का वाहन था। जिस पर एएसपी की पत्नी मार्केटिंग के लिए निकली थी। एसपी ने आगे बताया कि एएसपी का सरकारी वाहन पिछले छह दिन से खराब है, जिसे मरम्मत के लिए गैराज में भेजा गया है। जिस कारण वह अपने बहन के वाहन पर नेम प्लेट लगाकर एएसपी उपयोग कर रहे थे। एएसपी का बॉडीगार्ड गणेश कुमार वाहन चलाना जानता है। हालांकि उक्त वाहन के चालक चंदन कुमार के रहते बॉडीगार्ड क्यों गाड़ी चला रहा था इसकी पड़ताल पुलिस कर रही है।

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त वाहन को भेजा गया गैराज
मामले में शोरूम की संचालिका गीता चमड़िया के आवेदन पर कोतवाली थाना में शराब पीकर वाहन चला रहे एएसपी के अंगरक्षक गणेश कुमार के विरूद्ध लापरवाही की प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। आवेदन में शोरूम संचालिका ने शोरूम में हुए क्षतिपूर्ति का भी दावा किया है। दुर्घटनाग्रस्त वाहन को गैराज पहुंचाया गया है।

एएसपी की पत्नी खरीदारी करने गई थी बाजार
बता दें कि गुरुवार की देर शाम एएसपी अभियान की पत्नी बाजार में खरीदारी करने गई थी। जहां से लौटने के दौरान एएसपी का अंगरक्षक वाहन चला रहा था। चालक चंदन कुमार ने बताया कि मैडम द्वारा खरीदारी किए जाने के बाद बॉडीगार्ड ने उससे जबरन चाबी लेकर गाड़ी स्टार्ट कर दिया।

लोगों में चर्चा: मामले को दबा रहे अधिकारी
हालांकि इस दुर्घटना में कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ था। लेकिन सैकड़ों की संख्या में भीड़ वहां जुट गई। बाद में एसडीओ सहित एएसपी अभियान भी वहां पहुंचे तथा घटना पर खेद प्रकट किया था। शुक्रवार को एसपी के पीसी के बाद शहरवासियों में चर्चा है कि अधिकारी मामले को दबा रहे हैं।

निजी वाहन पर विभागीय नेम प्लेट लगाना गलत
मामले में डीटीओ रामाशंकर ने बताया कि निजी वाहन में विभागीय नेम प्लेट लगाना कानूनन जुर्म है। बिना कॉमर्शियल रजिस्ट्रेशन के किसी व्यक्ति द्वारा किराए पर दिया जाता है तो वह परिवहन विभाग की नजर में गंभीर अपराध की क्षेणी में आता है। अगर अधिकारी के रिश्तेदार अपने वाहन पर विभागीय लोगो लगाकर वाहनों का परिचालन करते हैं तो यह दो सौ गुणा ज्यादा बड़ा अपराध है।

