दुर्घटना:बालू लदे तेज रफ्तार हाईवा ने बाइक सवार दो किशोरों को मारी ठोकर, 1 की मौत, दूसरा गंभीर

मुंगेर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कलरामपुर के पास हुए रोड एक्सीडेंट में सड़क किनारे पड़ा अमरजीत का शव व बाइक।
  • मुंगेर-बरियारपुर मुख्य मार्ग एनएच 80 पर कलारामपुर में हुआ हादसा
  • पीछे से टक्कर मारते हुए तेज रफ्तार हाईवा को भगाकर ले गया चालक

नया रामनगर थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत मुंगेर-बरियारपुर मुख्य मार्ग एनएच 80 पर रविवार की सुबह कलारामपुर में दीपिका ढ़ाबा के समीप तेज रफ्तार बालू लदे हाईवा के धक्के से मोटरसाइकिल सवार 14 वर्षीय किशोर अमरदीप कुमार की मौत हो गई। जबकि उसके साथ बाइक पर बैठा साथी 14 वर्षीय सार्थक कुमार गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। दुर्घटना के बाद हाईवा चालक तेज रफ्तार से वाहन लेकर माैके से फरार हो गया। बुरी तरह से घायल सार्थक कुमार के पैर की हड्‌डी टूट गई है, जिसे सदर अस्पताल में प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद बेहतर इलाज के लिए रेफर कर दिया गया। परिजन घायल युवक का उपचार शहर के एक निजी क्लीनिक मंे करा रहे हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के उदयपुर गांव निवासी अरविंद कुमार उर्फ बबलू मंडल रविवार की सुबह किसी काम से जमालपुर जाने के लिए बाइक घर के बाहर निकाल कर चाय पीने चले गए। इस बीच उनका पुत्र 14 वर्षीय अमरदीप कुमार और उसका साथी 14 वर्षीय सार्थक कुमार उर्फ चुन्नु बाइक स्टार्ट कर चलाने लगा। दोनों युवक बाइक से कलारामपुर दीपिका ढाबा के समीप पहुंचे ही थे कि बरियारपुर से मुंगेर की ओर आ रही तेज रफ्तार बालू लदा हाइवा ने बाइक में पीछे से टक्कर दिया। हाइवा की टक्कर से बाइक पर सवार दोनों किशोर सड़क पर दूर जा गिरे। जबकि हाईवा का चालक वाहन लेकर तेज गति से मुंगेर की ओर भाग निकला। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि जिस हाइवा से धक्का लगा था उस पर अावेरलाेड बालू लदा था। बाद में स्थानीय लाेगाें के सहयोग से परिजनों ने दोनों घायल किशोर को उठा कर इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाए। जहां इलाज के दौरान अमरदीप की मौत हो गई। जबकि गंभीर रूप से घायल सार्थक को हायर सेंटर रेफर कर दिया। परिजन घायल युवक को इलाज के लिए शहर के एक निजी क्लिनिक में ले गए।

तीन भाईयों में दूसरे नंबर पर था अमरदीप, मचा कोहराम
सदर अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान अमरदीप की मौत की खबर मिलते ही मृत युवक के घर कोहराम मच गया। मृतक तीन भाईयों में दूसरे स्थान पर था। पिता अरविंद मंडल किसी तरह ट्यूशन पढ़ाकर परिवार की आजीविका चलाते हैं। युवक की मौत के बाद मां, भाई और पिता सहित परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल है। अमरदीप पढ़ने में काफी तेज था।

अज्ञात वाहन चालक पर केस हुआ दर्ज, की जा रही छानबीन
सूचना मिलने पर मुफस्सिल थानाध्यक्ष दलजीत झा तथा नयारामनगर थाना के एएसआई को शैलेश पांडे दल-बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बाइक को कब्जे में लिया और अज्ञात वाहन की तलाश में पुलिस छानबीन कर रही है। यातायात थाना प्रभारी अंजूम होदा खां ने बताया कि मृतक के पिता के आवेदन पर अज्ञात वाहन चालक के विरूद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है।

सड़क हादसे में पिछले तीन दिनों में हो चुकी है तीन मौत
पिछले तीन दिन में जिले में तीन लोगों की मौत रोड एक्सीडेंट में हो चुकी है। 11 दिसंबर को शहर के गुलजार पोखर में तेज रफ्तार ऑटो की टक्कर से 6 वर्षीय मासूम मो. सोनू की मौत हो गई थी। 12 दिसंबर को खड़गपुर-बरियारपुर पथ पर कोड़ासी मोड़ के समीप तेज रफ्तार हाइवा के धक्के से कोड़ासी गांव निवासी 65 वर्षीय सकलदेव पासवान की पत्नी तथा एक दिन पूर्व एक स्कूली छात्र की मौत हाइवा के धक्के से हो चुकी है। इन दिनों सुबह-शाम लगने वाले कोहरे और तेज रफ्तार से चलने वाले वाहनों से लोग खौफजदा है।

ब्लैक स्पॉट को चिह्नित कर रखी जाएगी विशेष नजर
जिले में कुछ ऐसे जगह हैं जहां अधिकांश सड़क दुर्घटनाएं घटित हो रही है। ऐसे ब्लैक स्पॉट को चिह्नित कर थानाध्यक्षों को उन स्थानों पर गति सीमा निर्धारित करते हुए वाहनों की रफ्तार पर विशेष नजर रखने का निर्देश दिया जाएगा। ताकि ब्लैक स्पॉट वाले स्थानों पर सड़क दुर्घटना में कमी आ सके। लोगों को भी सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत हैं।
राजीव रंजन, प्रभारी एसपी, मुंगेर।

