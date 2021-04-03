पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसे के बाद उत्पात:बालू लदे तेज रफ्तार हाईवा ने 12 वर्षीय बच्ची को रौंदा, छह घंटे तक खड़गपुर-बरियारपुर रोड जाम

हवेली खड़गपुरएक घंटा पहले
हादसे के बाद घटनास्थल पर रोड को जाम करते स्थानीय लोग, तोड़फोड़ में टूटा पड़ा ट्रक का कांच। - Dainik Bhaskar
हादसे के बाद घटनास्थल पर रोड को जाम करते स्थानीय लोग, तोड़फोड़ में टूटा पड़ा ट्रक का कांच।
  • चांदबली स्थान के समीप हुई दुर्घटना, दर्जनों वाहनों में तोड़फोड़
  • स्थिति काबू करने में पुलिस अधिकारियों के छूटे पसीने, घंटों तक रही अराजक स्थिति
  • छोटी मधुबन निवासी सोनी राशन लेकर लौट रही थी घर, तभी हुआ हादसा

गुरुवार सुबह करीब 9 बजे हवेली खड़गपुर-बरियारपुर एनएच 333 मुख्य मार्ग में चांदबली स्थान के समीप एक तेज रफ्तार अनियंत्रित हाईवा ने 12 वर्षीय बालिका को रौंद दिया। वाहन से पिस कर बच्ची की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इस घटना से आक्रोशित मृतका के स्वजनों ने ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से मुख्यपथ पर यातायात अवरुद्ध कर दिया। आक्रोशित ग्रामीण प्रशासन से अनियंत्रित परिचालन पर रोक और मौके पर ही मुआवजे की मांग कर रहे थे। इस दौरान ग्रामीणों के भीड़ में छिपे उपद्रवियों ने सड़कों पर इस तरह उत्पात मचाया कि सड़क पर घंटों अराजक स्थिति बनी रही। बेकाबू उपद्रवी सड़क पर जाम में फसे मालवाहकों एवं यात्री बसों में जमकर तोड़फोड़ की। उपद्रवियों ने कई गाड़ियों के शीशे को तो तोड़ ही दिए, तेल की टंकियों को तोड़ दिया और कई वाहनों से डीजल भी निकाल लिया। एसडीओ, एसडीपीओ, थानाध्यक्ष सहित अनुमंडल के सभी पदाधिकारियों ने स्थिति को नियंत्रित करने का हरसंभव प्रयास किया। घंटों की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद उपद्रवी शांत हुए। इधर दुर्घटना के बावत मिली जानकारी के अनुसार प्रखंड क्षेत्र के छोटी मधुबन गांव निवासी मंगलेश चंद्र मुर्मू की 14 वर्षीय पुत्री सोनी कुमारी ग्रामीणों के साथ गुरुवार की सुबह गोबड्डा गांव से पीडीएस का राशन लेकर घर लौट रही थी कि हवेली खड़गपुर बरियारपुर एनएच 333 मुख्य मार्ग में चांदबली स्थान के समीप अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने उसे कुचल दिया। जिससे घटनास्थल पर ही सोनी की मौत हो गई। वहीं घटना को अंजाम देकर भाग रहे ट्रक को शामपुर थाना की पुलिस ने शामपुर थाना के समीप जब्त कर लिया।

बच्ची की चाची दुलारी देवी भी हो गई जख्मी
शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए मुंगेर भेज दिया। घटना को लेकर मृतकों के परिजनों में कोहराम मचा हुआ है। इस दुर्घटना में मृत बच्ची की चाची दुलारी देवी भी जख्मी हुई है, जिनका इलाज स्थानीय स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में किया जा रहा है।

उपद्रवियों की हो रही पहचान, केस करने की तैयारी

घटना की सूचना मिलते ही मृतक के स्वजनों ने आक्रोशित होकर ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से हवेली खड़गपुर बरियारपुर एनएच 333 मुख्य मार्ग को चांदबली स्थान के समीप मुआवजे सहित अन्य मांग को लेकर जाम कर दिया। जाम लगभग 6 घंटे रहा। वहीं आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों द्वारा जाम किए जाने के बाद जाम में फंसे वाहनों में तोड़फोड़ किए जाने को लेकर खड़गपुर पुलिस काफी सख्त दिख रही है। मालूम हो कि उपद्रवियों ने दर्जनों वाहन में जबरदस्त क्षति पहुचाई। खड़गपुर थानाध्यक्ष मिंटू कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि जाम के दौरान असामाजिक तत्वों द्वारा लगभग एक दर्जन वाहन में तोड़फोड़ कर क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया गया है। मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए असामाजिक तत्वों की पहचान की जा रही है। असामाजिक तत्वों की पहचान होते ही खड़गपुर थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

राशि का आश्वासन देकर छुड़ाया जाम
जाम की सूचना मिलते ही सीओ हरेंद्र कुमार सिंह, बीडीओ उपेंद्र दास, थानाध्यक्ष मिंटू कुमार सिंह घटना स्थल पर पहुंच जाम कर रहे लोगों को समझाने बुझाने का प्रयास किया गया, लेकिन लोग नहीं माने। बाद में एसडीओ अमिताभ गुप्ता एवं एसडीपीओ संजय पांडे पहुंचे और मुआवजे का आश्वासन देकर जाम समाप्त कराया।

इंटर परीक्षार्थियों को पहुंचने में हुई परेशानी
जाम के कारण घटनास्थल के दोनों ओर वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई। जिससे यात्रियों सहित इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा देने जा रहे परीक्षार्थियों को काफी परेशानियोंं का सामना करना पड़ा। जाम करीब छह घंटे तक रहा, तबतक लोग परेशान होते रहे।

