मांगा जवाब:कितने लोग जख्मी हुए? एसपी दें जवाब

मुंगेर2 घंटे पहले
  • अपराध अनुसंधान विभाग ने एसपी से 10 बिंदुओं पर मांगा जवाब

अपराध अनुसंधान विभाग पटना के कमजोर वर्ग प्रभाग के पुलिस अधीक्षक ने दुर्गा पूजा प्रतिमा विसर्जन के दौरान निहत्थे श्रद्धालुओं पर बर्बरता पूर्ण लाठीचार्ज तथा गोलीबारी में एक श्रद्धालु की मौत के मामले में संज्ञान लिया है। प्रभाग ने मुंगेर एसपी को पत्र जारी कर घटना के संबंध में बिंदुवार जानकारी उपलब्ध कराने को कहा है। एसपी लिपि सिंह से 24 घंटे के अंदर कार्यालय के ई-मेल पर अभिलेख के साथ रिपोर्ट करने को कहा है। इसमें प्राथमिकी की प्रति, घटना में यदि कोई बच्चा जख्मी है तो उसका नाम पता, घटना में जख्मी व्यक्तियों बच्चों के जख्म प्रतिवेदन की प्रति, प्रश्न गत पूजा समिति से विवाद हुआ उसका प्रतिमा विसर्जन का लाइसेंस किसके नाम लिया गया था तथा उसके कौन-कौन सदस्य थे, प्रतिमा विसर्जन के संबंध में अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी द्वारा दिए गए आदेश की प्रति मांगी गई है।

जख्मी बच्चे के स्कूल से जन्मतिथि की जानकारी जुटाकर देने का निर्देश

दशहरा पूजा के लिए निर्गत संयुक्त आदेश की प्रति, विसर्जन जुलूस कितने बजे निकला था तथा विसर्जन में कितने लोग शामिल थे, क्या जुलूस में बच्चे भी शामिल थे? जख्मी बच्चा यदि स्कूल में पढ़ता है तो उसकी जन्मतिथि स्कूल के अभिलेख के अनुसार प्राप्त करें, राष्ट्रीय बाल अधिकार संरक्षण आयोग द्वारा दिए गए निर्देश के अनुसार जुलूस में बच्चों को शामिल नहीं किए जाने का निर्देश पूर्व से निर्गत है तो फिर विसर्जन जुलूस में बच्चे को क्यों शामिल किया गया तथा संपूर्ण घटना का विवरण तथा घटना के कारण से संबंधित विस्तृत जानकारी की प्रति तलब की है। अपराध अनुसंधान विभाग कमजोर वर्ग प्रभाग ने पत्र की प्रतिलिपि मुंगेर प्रक्षेत्र के डीआईजी सहित अन्य अधिकारियों को भी भेजी है।

