पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आत्महत्या:पत्नी से झगड़े के बाद पति ने लगाई फांसी

मुंगेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कासिम बाजार थाना क्षेत्र के बेलन बाजार की घटना, पुलिस कर रही पूछताछ

कासिम बाजार थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत बेलन बाजार में गुरुवार की रात शराब पीने को लेकर पत्नी से झगड़ा होने पर 32 वर्षीय युवक मनीष कुमार ने घर में फांसी लगा आत्महत्या कर ली। सुबह करीब 5 बजे परिजनों द्वारा घर में फंदे से लटके युवक को देख पुलिस को सूचना दी। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने कमरे का दरवाजा तोड़ युवक के शव को उतारा और उसे पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेजा। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार बेलन बाजार निवासी सेवानिवृत प्राचार्य शिवनंदन प्रसाद का 32 वर्षीय बेटे मनीष कुमार का गुरुवार को पत्नी रानी देवी के साथ शराब पीने को ले झगड़ा हुआ था। उसके बाद पत्नी अपने बच्चों को लेकर सूर्यगढ़ा चली गई थी। पत्नी के जाने के बाद देर रात मनीष ने अपने कमरे की छत के हुक में कपड़ा से फंदा लगा लिया। सुबह 5 बजे मनीष की भाभी प्रियंका जब अपने कमरे से बाहर निकली तो उसने खिड़की से मनीष को छत से फंदा से लटकते देखा। इसके बाद उसने इसकी जानकारी पति और ससुर को दी। परिजनाें द्वारा कासिम बाजार पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी गई। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने कमरे का दरवाजा तोड़कर शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें