हादसा:गौशाला मार्केट में बीमार लावारिस पशु गिरा, मौत

हवेली खड़गपुर4 घंटे पहले
करोड़ों की चल-अचल संपत्ति रहने के बावजूद खड़गपुर का गौशाला लावारिस पशुओं को पनाह देने में विफल साबित हुआ है। पशुधन को संरक्षण देने के उद्देश्य से गठित गौशाला अपने उद्देश्य से भटक कर एक व्यावसायिक संगठन बन कर रह गया है। गुरुवार देर शाम नगर के मुख्य बाजार स्थित गौशाला मार्केट में ही एक लावारिस पशु बीमारावस्था में गिर पड़ा, जिसे देख आसपास के युवक और समाजसेवियों ने पशु को बचाने की हरसंभव कोशिश की, लेकिन उसने दम तोड़ दिया।

