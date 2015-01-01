पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बेखौफ अपराधी:इटवा में बदमाशों ने पहले गोदाम पर किया कब्जा अब मांग रहे हैं रंगदारी

मुंगेर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • न्याय को थाना व एसपी कार्यालय का चक्कर लगा रही पीड़िता

धरहरा थाना क्षेत्र के इटवा गांव में बदमाशों ने पहले तो गोदाम पर जबरन कब्जा किया और अब भूस्वामी से रंगदारी मांग रहे हैं। पीड़ित भू-स्वामिनी न्याय को लेकर स्थानीय थाना से लेकर एसपी कार्यालय का चक्कर लगा रही है।
मामले की शिकायत पुलिस में किए जाने के बाद से पीड़ित परिवार को जान से मारने की भी धमकी मिल रही है। इटवा निवासी उज्ज्वल प्रकाश की पत्नी प्रियंका भारती ने एसपी को आवेदन देकर उनके निजी जमीन के गोदाम में ताला लगाने व अवैध कब्जा करने और रंगदारी मांगने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की है। आवेदन में प्रियंका ने लिखा कि इटवा मौजा अंतर्गत खाता नंबर 49, खेसरा नंबर 467 में 9.770 डिसमिल रकबा 4230 वर्ग फीट जमीन पर विगत कई वर्षों से उनका कब्जा है। इस जमीन की रजिस्ट्री जिला निबंधन कार्यालय मुंगेर से 20 मार्च वर्ष 2017 को क्रेता प्रियंका भारती को सुधाकर सिंह के द्वारा किया गया था। जिसकी मालगुजारी भी अंचल कार्यालय धरहरा के द्वारा वसूल की जा रही है। गांव के दो सहोदर भाई मंजर सिंह और मुनचुन सिंह उर्फ संजय की बुरी नजर इस जमीन पर है। दोनों भाइयों ने 23 सितंबर 2020 को दिनदहाड़े उनके गोदाम के मेन गेट में ताला जड़ दिया और गोदाम को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया।
कई बार हुई भूमि की मापी पर निदान नहीं
जिसके बाद पीड़िता ने स्थानीय थाना और मुखिया-सरपंच के मामले की शिकायत की। फिर मुखिया और सरपंच ने दोनों पक्षों के अपने-अपने अमीन से जमीन की मापी कराई। अवैध कब्जा धारक के अमीन और भू स्वामी के अमीन के द्वारा माफी भी की गई। इसके बाद भी विरोधी कब्जा नहीं हटा रहे है। कब्जा धारक अब ताला खोलने के एवज में दो लाख रुपए की रंगदारी मांग रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें