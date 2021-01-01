पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:खपड़ा गांव में दो पक्षों में मारपीट, एक महिला जख्मी, दोनों पक्षों से शिकायत

टेटिया बंबर5 घंटे पहले
  • दरवाजे पर झाड़ू लगाते समय पड़ोसी से हुई मारपीट, जांच जारी

टेटिया थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत खपड़ा गांव में दरवाजे के बाहर झाड़ू लगाने के क्रम में दो पक्षों के बीच मारपीट हुई, जिसमें एक पक्ष के उषा देवी पति सुरेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गई। जख्मी का इलाज पीएचसी टेटिया में कराया गया। इस संबंध में उषा देवी ने थाने में आवेदन दिया है। जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि सुबह दरवाजे के बाहर झाड़ू लगा रही थी, तभी पड़ोसी प्रिया कुमारी पिता विमल प्रसाद सिंह गाली गलौज करने लगी, मना करने पर नीरज कुमार पिता स्व. कुलदीप प्रसाद सिंह घर से निकले व अचानक लोहे के रॉड से सिर पर प्रहार कर दिया। जिससे मैं बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गई।

जान मारने की धमकी
मारपीट देख बीच-बचाव करने पहुंचे पति को भी दौड़े पूनम देवी एवं अंजू कुमारी पति मनोज कुमार सिंह ग्राम झिकली द्वारा मारपीट किए जाने लगा। इस बीच मेरे गले का चेन भी अंजू कुमारी द्वारा खींच लिया गया। जब मैं जख्मी अवस्था में टेटिया बंबर थाने के लिए जाने लगी तो सोनी कुमारी पति नीरज कुमार ने धमकाया कि थाने जाओगी तो पूरे परिवार को मरवा देंगे। वहीं दूसरे पक्ष की ओर से भी थाने में आवेदन दिया गया है। थानाध्यक्ष एलबी सिंह ने बताया कि जांच की जा रही है।

