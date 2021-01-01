पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:जुआ खेलने से मना करने पर मारपीट कर किया घायल

मुंगेर13 घंटे पहले
मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के मनियारचक में गुरुवार को घर के आगे जुआ खेलने से मना करने पर पड़ोसियों ने एक 50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति को पीटकर बुरी तरह घायल कर दिया। जिसे परिजनों द्वारा इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया गया। बताया जाता है कि मनियारचक दास टोला निवासी जगन मंडल के घर के आगे उसका पड़ोसी पप्पू दास और श्रवण दास कुछ अन्य लोगों के साथ जुआ खेल रहा था। जिसे घर के आगे जुआ खेलने से जगन मंडल ने मना किया। इससे नाराज होकर पप्पू दास, श्रवण दास, दिलो दास, डबलू दास, अभिषेक कुमार सहित अन्य लोगों ने उसके घर में घुसकर उसे बुरी तरह पीटकर घायल कर दिया। जिसे परिजनों द्वारा इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया गया।

