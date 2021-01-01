पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तबादला:पांच थानों के थानाध्यक्षों की अदला-बदली

मुंगेर12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विभागीय कार्रवाई के कारण मुफस्सिल थानाध्यक्ष दिलजीत झा लाइन हाजिर

जिले की गिरती विधि व्यवस्था को लेकर एसपी मानवजीत सिंह ढिल्लो ने शुक्रवार को थानाध्यक्ष स्तर पर बड़ी फेरबदल करते हुए कई थानाध्यक्षों का तबादला किया। स्थानांतरित थानाध्यक्षों को आदेश दिया गया है कि वे अपने-अपने नव पदस्थापन स्थान पर अविलंब योगदान करें तथा अपने थानों की विधि-व्यवस्था को बेहतर बनाएं। बताया जाता है कि एसपी ने पिछले दिनों कई थानाध्यक्षों को एक थाना से दूसरे थाना में स्थानांतरण करने एवं इंस्पेक्टर रैंक के पुलिस अधिकारियों को थाना की जिम्मेदारी सौंपने के लिए सूची को अनुमोदन के लिए डीआईजी शफीउल हक के पास भेजी थी। शुक्रवार को उधर से हरी झंडी मिलते ही एसपी ने स्थानांतरित पुलिस अधिकारियों को योगदान करने का आदेश दिया। विदित हो कि विभागीय कार्रवाई चलने के कारण मुफस्सिल थानाध्यक्ष दिलजीत झा को डीआईजी ने लाइन हाजिर कर दिया था। जबकि कासिम बाजार थानाध्यक्ष को भी पिछले दिनों लापरवाही के आरोप में निलंबित कर दिया गया था। जिन्हें दो दिनों बाद पुन: डीआईजी ने ही एसपी की अनुशंसा पर निलंबन मुक्त भी किया था। वहीं अब इंसपेक्टर धर्मेंद्र कुमार को कासिम बाजार थाना और नीरज कुमार को मुफस्सिल थानाध्यक्ष का दायित्व सौंपा गया है।

किनको किस थाने की सौंपी गयी जिम्मेदारी

नाम कहां थे कहां गए पुनि नीरज कुमार एसपी कार्यालय थानाध्यक्ष मुफस्सिल पुनि मंजू कुमारी पुलिस कार्यालय थानाध्यक्ष महिला थाना पुनि धर्मेंद्र कुमार थानाध्यक्ष ईस्टकॉलोनी थानाध्यक्ष कासिम बाजार पुनि पूनम सिन्हा थानाध्यक्ष महिला थाना सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर, तारापुर पुअनि विजय यादवेंदु कासिम बाजार थाना थानाध्यक्ष ईस्टकॉलोनी

ईस्ट कॉलोनी थानाध्यक्ष विजय ने लिया पदभार
तबादले का आदेश जारी होने के साथ ही शुक्रवार को ईस्ट कॉलोनी के नए थानाध्यक्ष विजय कुमार यादवेन्दु ने योगदान किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser