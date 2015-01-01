पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:मुहराटन में जीविका लाभुक के साथ मारपीट, मामला दर्ज

संग्रामपुरएक घंटा पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के मुहराटन गांव निवासी लक्ष्मण मांझी का चयन जीविका ग्रुप ग्राम सदस्य संगठन कलई द्वारा गाय उपलब्ध कराने को लेकर किया गया था। इसके लिए जीविका द्वारा लाभुक को गाय खरीद करवाना था। जीविका के सोनू कुमार द्वारा गाय विक्रेता गोनैय निवासी शैलेन्द्र यादव को 32000 रुपये का चेक भी दे दिया गया। चेक लेने के महीनों बाद भी लक्ष्मण को शैलेंद्र यादव द्वारा गाय नहीं दिया गया। शुक्रवार को लक्ष्मण मांझी जीविका कर्मी सोनू कुमार के कहने पर अपने गांव के गणेश मांझी तथा गोनैय निवासी ओंकार कुमार के साथ गुरुवार की सुबह 8 बजे शैलेंद्र यादव के बेटे के पास गया। उसने जब गाय देने की बात कही तो वहां मौजूद शैलेंद्र यादव का पुत्र जयकिशन एवं गिरधारी ने गाय देने से मना कर दिया। विरोध करने पर किशन, गिरधारी एवं उसके उसके पिता ने मिलकर गाली गलौज करते हुए मारपीट करने लगे। यह देख ओंकार यादव ने जब बीच बचाव करने का प्रयास किया तो सभी लोग उस पर उलझ गए एवं मारपीट करने लगे। इस क्रम में ओंकार यादव के सर, बांह में चोट लगी एवं कान से खून गिरने लगा। गणेश मांझी को भी चोटें लगी। दोनों का इलाज सीएचसी संग्रामपुर में किया गया। मामले में लक्ष्मण मांझी ने संग्रामपुर थाने में आवेदन देकर न्याय की मांग की गई है।

