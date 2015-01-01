पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:गंगटा जंगल में लूट का खुलासा, तीन और लुटेरे धराए, लूटे गए मोबाइल के साथ हथियार बरामद

गिरफ्तार लुटेरों से बरामद कुल्हाड़ी व मोबाइल के साथ मामले की जानकारी देते अधिकारी।
  • रविवार की रात गंगटा जंगल में दो दर्जन वाहन चालकों से हुई थी लूट, छापेमारी जारी
  • मंगलवार को पुलिस ने बांका जिले से तीन बदमाशों को किया गिरफ्तार

रविवार देर रात गंगटा जंगल में दो दर्जन वाहन चालकों के साथ लूट मामले का पुलिस ने 24 घंटों के अंदर खुलासा कर लिया है। पुलिस ने लूट के वारदात में शामिल सभी बदमाशों की पहचान कर ली है। साथ ही मंगलवार को तीन और बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। अभी तक इस मामले में पांच लुटेरे गिरफ्तार किए जा चुके हैं। हालांकि चार अन्य लुटेरे अभी भी फरार है। जिनकी तलाश के लिए पुलिस छापेमारी कर रही है। गिरफ्तार चारों लुटेरों के पास से 8 मोबाइल, एक देसी कट्टा, कुल्हाड़ी समेत घटना में प्रयुक्त ऑटो को भी जब्त कर लिया गया है। मंगलवार को एसडीपीओ संजय कुमार पांडे ने बताया घटना के वक्त पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार बांका के गोरखडीह खेसर निवासी टुनटुन यादव की निशानदेही पर हुई छापेमारी में पुलिस को कामयाबी मिली। उन्होंने बताया कि लूट की घटना को अंजाम देने वाले इस गिरोह का सरगना बांका के बेलहर थाना क्षेत्र के भगवान बोका गांव निवासी सिकंदर राय के पुत्र राहुल राय को घटना में प्रयुक्त मोबाइल सहित लूटे गए 8 मोबाइल और एक पिस्तौल के साथ गिरफ्तार किया गया। इसके अलावा बांका के ही गोरखडीह खेसर निवासी परशुराम यादव पिता र्स्वगीय लक्ष्मण यादव, बांका के खरौवा खेसर निवासी डेबू चौधरी के पुत्र राकेश चौधरी को गिरफ्तार किया गया। इसके अलावा गंगटा थानाक्षेत्र के गायघाट निवासी सोनू राय को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया। जबकि लूट की घटना में शामिल चार अन्य अभियुक्त क्रमश: सोनू यादव गोरखडीह, खेसर, रंजीत मांझी गोरखडीह, बोढन मांझी गोरखडीह और छोटू राय गोरखडीह फिलवक्त पुलिस गिरफ्त से बाहर हैं। पुलिस इन लोगों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए संभावित ठिकानों पर लगातार छापेमारी कर रही है।

खेसर और बेलहर पुलिस का मिला सहयोग
लूट के बाद लुटेरों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए फौरन एक संयुक्त टीम गठित की गई थी। जिसमें खड़गपुर इंस्पेक्टर नईम खान, खड़गपुर थानाध्यक्ष मिंटू कुमार सिंह, गंगटा थानाध्यक्ष मजहर मकबूल शामिल थे। इन लोगों द्वारा टुनटुन यादव की निशानदेही पर खेसर क्षेत्र में की गई छापेमारी में खेसर ओपीध्यक्ष एवं बेलहर थाना अध्यक्ष का सहयोग रहा। जांच टीम में शामिल पुलिस के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि इस कार्य में पिछले 25 नवंबर को सवा लाख स्थान पर डीआईजी मनु महाराज द्वारा की गई बैठक में कई महत्वपूर्ण निर्देश दिए गए थे। रविवार को हुई लूट की घटना के बाद भी डीआईजी ने कई जरूरी निर्देश दिए। जिसके बाद मामले का त्वरित खुलासा हुआ। दूसरी ओर सोमवार को ही डीआईजी ने गश्ती दल में शामिल जवानों को पुरस्कृत करने की घोषणा कर दी है। बांका से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार लुटेरे रविवार की शाम पांच बजे खरौवा निवासी राकेश चौधरी के ऑटो पर सवार होकर पतघाघर होते हुए शाम करीब सात बजे गंगटा मोड़ पहुंचे। फिर रात 11 बजे के बाद लूटपाट की घटना को अंजाम दिया।

गंगटा का सोनू लाइनर राहुल को देता था सूचना
एसडीपीओ ने बताया कि राहुल राय गिरोह का सरगना है। गंगटा निवासी सोनू राय रिश्ते में उसका फूफा लगता है। वह जंगल लूट मामले में पुलिस की गतिविधि पर नजर रखता था। गंगटा जंगल में पुलिस वाहन व अन्य वाहनों के प्रवेश की सूचना वह इन लोगों को अविलंब ही दे देता था। छापेमारी के दौरान इसके खलियान से घटना में प्रयोग किया गया कुल्हाड़ी और डंडा पाया गया।

पेड़ काटकर रोकते थे वाहन फिर करते थे लूट
गिरफ्तार लुटेरों से पुलिस ने एक कुल्हाड़ी भी बरामद की है। बताया कि लुटेरे इसी कुल्हाड़ी से पेड़ काटकर वाहनों को रोकते थे। फिर उसके बाद वाहन चालकों से लूटपाट की घटना को अंजाम देते थे। उल्लेखनीय हो कि गंगटा जंगल में बीते माह भी लूट की कई घटनाएं घटी थी। जिसके बाद डीआईजी ने बैठक कर जरूरी निर्देश दिया था।

