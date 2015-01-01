पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव परिणाम:अपनी हार को निश्चित देख केंद्र छोड़ निकले ग्रामीण कार्य मंत्री शैलेश कुमार

मुंगेर3 घंटे पहले
मतगणना केंद्र से बाहर निकल कर जाते हुए जदयू प्रत्याशी शैलेश कुमार।

जमालपुर विधान सभा क्षेत्र में लगातार कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी डा. अजय कुमार सिंह बढ़त बनाए रहे। पहले राउंड से ही कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी ने जो बढ़त बनाना शुरू किया वो अंत तक कायम ही रहा। हालांकि मंत्री शैलेश कुमार 24 वें राउंड तक मतगणना केंद्र में टिके रहे लेकिन अपने बेस वोट बैंक में भी लगातार अपनी हार को देखकर अंतत: मंत्री शैलेश कुमार 25 वें राउंड में मतगणना केंद्र को छोड़कर निकल गए। इस दाैरान क्रांग्रेस उम्मीदवार के लगातार बढ़ते वोट या फिर उनके विरूद्ध एंटी इकंबैंसी की बावत पूछे जाने पर मंत्री शैलेश कुमार ने नो कमेंट्स कहते हुए प्रतिक्रिया देने से इंकार कर दिया। अंतत: मतगणना की समाप्ति तक मंत्री शैलेश कुमार की लगभग 9 हजार से हार निश्चित हो चुकी थी। लेकिन समाचार लिखे जाने तक चुनाव आयोग द्वारा भेजे गए आब्जर्बर के द्वारा जीत हार की घोषणा नही की जा सकी थी।

