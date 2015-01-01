पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेक पहल:रोते हुए मिली गुमशुदा बच्ची को यातायात पुलिस ने घर तक पहुंचाया

मुंगेरएक घंटा पहले
परिजनों के हाथ बच्ची को सौंपते संदलपुर यातायात थानाध्यक्ष।
  • भीड़ अधिक होने से भटक कर कौड़ा मैदान पहुंच गई थी बच्ची

पुलिस का कार्य केवल कानून का पालन करवाना नहीं, मानव सेवा भी है। ऐसा ही उदाहरण पेश किया शुक्रवार को यातायात थानाध्यक्ष अंजुम खान ने। शुक्रवार को उन्होंने 6 साल की एक गुमशुदा बच्ची को सकुशल उसके परिजनों तक पहुंचाया। वाकया बड़ा बाजार का है। जहां के सेंट्रल बैंक के पास स्थित नवीन खेतान की 6 वर्षीय पुत्री मिशा खेतान शुक्रवार की शाम लगभग 4 बजे अपने दादी शशि खेतान के साथ बाजार गई थी। इसी दौरान बाजार में भीड़ काफी रहने के कारण किसी तरह बच्ची का हाथ दादी के हाथ से छूट गया। इसके बाद वह भटकते-भटकते कौड़ा मैदान पहुंच गई। जहां बच्ची को रोता देख स्थानीय लोगों ने इसकी सूचना यातायात पुलिस को दी। इसके बाद यातायात थाना प्रभारी अंजुम खान वहां पर पहुंचे और बच्ची को गोद में उठा उसे शांत कराया और बिस्किट-टॉफी आदि देकर उससे नाम और पता पूछा तो बच्ची सिर्फ सेंट्रल बैंक बता रही थी। इसके बाद पुलिस उसे वाहन में बिठाकर बड़ा बाजार पहुंची और काफी मशक्कत के बाद उसे उसके परिजनों को सौंप दिया। जिसे सकुशल देख परिजन काफी खुश हुए। परिजनों ने यातायात थानाध्यक्ष की जमकर तारीफ की।

