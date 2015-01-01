पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अब मूवेबल ट्राली से कॉमर्शियल वार्डों से उठेगा कचरा, सफाई कर्मी लेकर घूमेंगे

मुंगेर5 घंटे पहले
बुधवार को नगर निगम की बैठक में मौजूद मेयर व वार्ड पार्षद।
  • कचरा प्वाइंट पर जमा नहीं होगा कूड़ा, पार्षदों की बैठक में बनी सहमति

व्यावसायिक क्षेत्र वाले वार्डों को कचरा मुक्त क्षेत्र बनाने के उद्देश्य से बुधवार को नगर निगम में मेयर रूमा राज की अध्यक्षता में वार्ड पार्षदों की बैठक हुई। इसमें नगर आयुक्त श्रीकांत शास्त्री, उपनगर आयुक्त श्यामनंदन प्रसाद, सिटी मैनेजर दीपक तिवारी मुख्य रूप से मौजूद थे।

श्यामनंदन प्रसाद ने बताया कि व्यावसायिक क्षेत्र के वार्ड में झाड़ू लगाने वाले सफाई कर्मी अब कचरा प्वाइंट पर जमा नहीं करेंगे बल्कि सफाई कर्मी मूवेबल ट्राली में उक्त कचरा को रखेंगे। जिसे ट्रैक्टर या टीपर के माध्यम से कचरा डंपिंग यार्ड पहुंचा कर निस्तारित किया जाएगा। इससे शहरी क्षेत्र में कचरा प्वाइंट पर कचरा जमा नहीं होगा।

यह व्यवस्था शुक्रवार से व्यवसायिक क्षेत्र वाले 16 वार्ड में प्रारंभ की जा रही है। इसके लिए निगम द्वारा 71 मूवेबल ट्राली सफाई कर्मियों को उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को वार्ड नंबर 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 23, 24, 25, 16, 27, 28, 33, 34 एवं 40 में सफाई कर्मी मूवेबल ट्राली लेकर घूमेंगे।

