पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कैंपस अलर्ट:पार्ट-1 में एक बार और दाखिले का मिल सकता है मौका

मुंगेर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय में दूसरी मेधा सूची या स्वीच ओवर के प्रावधान जल्द हो सकते हैं जारी

मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय में स्नातक पार्ट-1 में नामांकन के अगले चरण पर गंभीरतापूर्वक विचार-विमर्श चल रहा है। इस संबंध में जल्द ही नामांकन के लिए प्रतीक्षारत विद्यार्थियों को सूचना मिल सकती है। जानकारी के अनुसार विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन दूसरी मेधा सूची के अलावे स्वीच आेवर के प्रावधानों को भी जारी करने का विचार कर रहा है। दो से तीन दिनों के अंदर इस पर निर्णय ले लिए जाने की संभावना है। दरअसल, स्वीच ओवर के प्रावधानों के मुताबिक सभी कॉलेजों में पहली सूची के आधार पर रिक्त रह गई सीटों पर नामांकित छात्रों को चाहने पर पहले आओ, पहले पाओ की तर्ज पर अपग्रेड होने का मौका मिल सकता है या फिर दूसरी और जरूरत के मुताबिक तीसरी सूची के आधार पर नामांकन के बाद स्वीच ओवर का प्रावधान जारी किया जा सकता है। विश्वविद्यालय सूत्रों के अनुसार इस संबंध में जल्द ही निर्णय ले लिए जाएंगे।

पहली सूची के आधार पर 23017 विद्यार्थियों ने कराया नामांकन

मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय में स्नातक पार्ट-1 सत्र 2020-23 में सोमवार तक ऑनलाइन नामांकन चला। नामांकन 10 अक्टूबर से प्रारंभ हुआ था। विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा स्नातक पार्ट-1 में नामांकन के लिए प्रथम मेधा सूची के अनुसार 31 अंगीभूत व संबद्ध कॉलेजों में 28936 विद्यार्थियों की सूची जारी की गई थी। जारी सूची के आधार पर अंतिम तिथि तक 23017 छात्र-छात्राओं ने संबंधित कॉलेजों में नामांकन हेतु शुल्क जमा कर दिया। सूची के अनुसार अभी भी 5919 छात्र-छात्राओं ने नामांकन नहीं कराया है। जबकि सोमवार को नामांकन का अंतिम दिन था। सोमवार तक बीए में 18946, बीएससी में 3458 व बीकॉम में 613 विद्यार्थियों ने ऑनलाइन नामांकन शुल्क जमा कर दिया है।

25 से एलएलबी सेमेस्टर-1 और 3 की होगी परीक्षा

मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय में एलएलबी 2020 के सेमेस्टर-1, सत्र 2019-22 और 3, सत्र 2018-21 की परीक्षा 25 नवंबर से शुरू होगी। मंगलवार को परीक्षा विभाग ने परीक्षा को लेकर केंद्र और कार्यक्रम की घोषणा की। इस संबंध में परीक्षा नियंत्रक डाॅ. अमर कुमार ने बताया कि एलएलबी सेमेस्टर-1 व 3 की परीक्षा 25 नवंबर से शुरू होकर पांच दिसंबर तक चलेगी। लॉ की परीक्षा का केन्द्र जेआरएस कॉलेज, जमालपुर को बनाया गया है और प्रभारी प्राचार्य डाॅ. देवराज सुमन केंद्राधीक्षक होंगे। उल्लेखनीय है कि मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय में लॉ की पढ़ाई का एकमात्र शिक्षण संस्थान बिश्वनाथ सिंह विधि संस्थान है। परीक्षा कार्यक्रम में दो विषयों में एक दिन का अंतर रखा गया है। डॉ. अमर कुमार ने बताया कि एलएलबी सेमेस्टर-1 और 3 में परीक्षार्थियों की संख्या 255 के करीब है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन; कुछ लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं, बाकी वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें