मिशन एडमिशन:पार्ट- 1 में दाखिले को जारी सेकेंड मेरिट लिस्ट में शामिल 2928 में से मात्र 890 छात्रों ने कराया नामांकन, अब मात्र पांच दिन बाकी

  • मुंगेर विवि में पार्ट-1 में नामांकन की प्रक्रिया है जारी, 9 नवंबर को जारी हुई थी दूसरी मेधा सूची
  • पहली मेरिट लिस्ट में शामिल 28936 छात्र-छात्राओं में से 23017 ने कराया था नामांकन

मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा स्नातक पार्ट-1, सत्र 2020-23 में नामांकन के लिए 09 नवंबर को दूसरी मेधा सूची जारी कर दी गई है। इसके आधार पर गुरुवार तक दस दिनों में 890 छात्र-छात्राओं ने नामांकन कराया। जबकि ऑनलाइन नामांकन में महज 05 दिन बचे हैं। 10 दिनों में आधे सीटों पर भी नामांकन नहीं हो पाया है। दूसरी सूची में 2928 छात्र-छात्राओं का विभिन्न कॉलेजों में नामांकन के लिए चयन किया गया है। इधर, गुरुवार तक स्नातक पार्ट-1 में ऑनलाइन शुल्क जमा कर नामांकन लेने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं की कुल संख्या 23907 तक पहुंच गई। जिसमें बीए में 19759, बीएससी में 3525 तथा बीकॉम में 623 विद्यार्थियों ने ऑनलाइन नामांकन कराया। बता दें कि दूसरी मेधा सूची के आधार पर छठ पर्व की छुट्टी के दौरान भी ऑनलाइन शुल्क जमा कर नामांकन का कार्य जारी है। उल्लेखनीय है कि प्रथम मेधा सूची के आधार पर 28936 विद्यार्थियों में से 23017 ने ऑनलाइन शुल्क जमा कर नामांकन कराया था। उसके बाद विश्वविद्यालय ने 09 नवंबर को 29 कॉलेजों में नामांकन के लिए 2928 छात्र-छात्राओं की सूची जारी की। दूसरी मेधा सूची में चयनित छात्र-छात्राएं अपने यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड की मदद से पोर्टल पर शपथ पत्र भरकर और ऑनलाइन नामांकन शुल्क जमा कर अपना नामांकन संबंधित कॉलेज में ले सकते हैं। जिसके लिए विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा चयनित छात्र-छात्राओं को 24 नवंबर तक समय दिया गया है।

24 नवंबर तक खुला रहेगा पोर्टल
मुंगेर विवि के नोडल पदाधिकारी डा. अमर कुमार ने बताया कि विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा स्नातक पार्ट-1 में नामांकन को लेकर जारी किए गए दूसरी मेधा सूची में 2928 छात्र-छात्राओं का चयन किया गया है। वहीं इसमें चयनित छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए 24 नवंबर तक यूएमआईएस पोर्टल खोला गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि दूसरी सूची के आधार पर गुरुवार तक 890 छात्र-छात्राओं ने नामांकन कराया।

