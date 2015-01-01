पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य सुविधा:छह माह बाद सदर अस्पताल में शुरू हुई ओपीडी सेवा

मुंगेर9 घंटे पहले
सदर अस्पताल के ओपीडी वार्ड में मरीजों की जांच करते चिकित्सक।
  • कोरोना के कारण बंद थी ओपीडी सेवा, डीएम ने बीते दिनों बैठक में दिया था निर्देश

सदर अस्पताल में कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण पिछले छह माह से बंद जीओपीडी सेवा शुक्रवार से सुचारू रूप से आरंभ हो गया। शुक्रवार को हड्‌डी ओपीडी को छोड़ कर दंत, नेत्र, जेनरल, बच्चा और फिजियोथेरोपी ओपीडी में 5 चिकित्सकों ने मरीजों का जांच किया। शुक्रवार को जीओपीडी में डा. संगीत कुमार द्वारा 150 मरीजों का उपचार किया गया। अस्थि रोग और ईएनटी विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सक नही रहने के कारण अस्थि ओपीडी और ईएनटी ओपीडी शुरू नहीं हो सका। जीओपीडी में जनरल फिजिशियल डॉ संगीत की ड‍्यूटी लगी थी, जिनके द्वारा 150 मरीजों का इलाज किया गया। वहीं दंत चिकित्सक डॉ शमीम अख्तर ने भी 25 मरीजों का इलाज किया। जबकि फिजियोथैरेफी वार्ड में प्रतिनियुक्त चार चिकित्सक डॉ राजकपूर सिंह, डॉ भूदेव मूर्ति, डॉ राजीव रंजन तथा डॉ इंद्रजीत किशोर ने 27 मरीजों का इलाज किया। पहले दिन दंत ओपीडी में 5 मरीज पहुंचे।

कई नए चिकित्सक नहीं करना चाहते ड‍्यूटी
सदर अस्पताल उपाधीक्षक डॉ निरंजन कुमार ने बताया कि डॉक्टरों की कमी के कारण इमरजेंसी और जीओपीडी सेवा को एक साथ चलाया जा रहा था। जिसके कारण डॉक्टर्स ड‍्यूटी रूम के बाहर मरीजों की भीड़ अधिक हो जाती थी। तीन नए चिकित्सक अस्पताल काे उपलब्ध होने के बाद शुक्रवार से जीओपीडी सेवा आरंभ की गई है। डाक्टरों ने अपनी ड‍्यूटी सप्ताह में एक दिन लगाने की बात कही है, जो संभव नहीं है। हड‍्डी के एक नए चिकित्सक डॉ रितेश ने गुरुवार को ही योगदान दिया है, जो शुक्रवार को उपस्थित नहीं थे।

जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति की बैठक में दिया था निर्देश

उल्लेखनीय हो कि बीते दिनों जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति की बैठक में डीएम रचना पाटिल ने सदर अस्पताल में ओपीडी सेवा को बहाल करने का निर्देश दिया था। डॉक्टरों की कमी के बारे में डीएम ने प्रखंडस्तरीय अस्पतालों से डॉक्टरों के नियोजन करने संबंधी मार्गदर्शन प्राप्त करने का स्वास्थय अधिकारीयों को निर्देश दिया था।

