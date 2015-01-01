पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंपस अलर्ट:31864 विद्यार्थियों में से 24847 ने पार्ट-1 में लिया दाखिला

  • मुंगेर विवि में पार्ट-1 में नामांकन को जारी सेकेंड मेरिट लिस्ट के एडमिशन का डेडलाइन समाप्त

मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा स्नातक पार्ट-1, सत्र 2020-23 में नामांकन के लिए दूसरी मेधा सूची के आधार पर मंगलवार तक 15 दिनों में 1830 छात्र-छात्राओं ने नामांकन कराया। दूसरी सूची में चयनित 2928 छात्र-छात्राओं में से 1098 विद्यार्थियों ने अंतिम तिथि तक नामांकन नहीं कराया। इस तरह मंगलवार तक स्नातक पार्ट-1 में ऑनलाइन शुल्क जमा कर नामांकन लेने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं की कुल संख्या 24847 तक पहुंच गई। जिसमें बीए में 20654, बीएससी में 3570 तथा बीकॉम में 623 विद्यार्थियों ने ऑनलाइन नामांकन कराया। बीकॉम में नामांकन की गति सबसे धीमी एवं संख्या भी कम रही। बता दें कि पूर्व में प्रथम मेधा सूची के आधार पर 28936 विद्यार्थियों में से 23017 ने ऑनलाइन शुल्क जमा कर नामांकन कराया था। स्नातक पार्ट-1 में प्रथम एवं दूसरी सूची के आधार चयनित कुल 31864 विद्यार्थियों में कुल 24847 छात्र-छात्राओं ने मंगलवार तक नामांकन कराया। दोनों सूची के आधार पर चयनित विद्यार्थियों में 7017 छात्र-छात्राओं ने अंतिम तिथि तक नामांकन नहीं कराया। बता दें कि प्रथम सूची के आधार पर नामांकन की मियाद खत्म होने के बाद विश्वविद्यालय ने 09 नवंबर को 29 कॉलेजों में नामांकन के लिए 2928 छात्र-छात्राओं की सूची जारी की। जिसके लिए विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा चयनित छात्र-छात्राओं को 24 नवंबर तक समय दिया गया था। ऑनलाइन शुल्क जमा कर नामांकन का मंगलवार को अंतिम दिन था।

स्पोर्ट्स कोटे में भी हो सकता है विश्वविद्यालय में नामांकन

दूसरी सूची के आधार पर नामांकन की मियाद मंगलवार को खत्म होने के बाद विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन लगभग 05 फीसदी स्पोर्टस, एनसीसी, स्टाफ आदि कोटे पर नामांकन लेने पर विचार कर सकता है। हालांकि मंगलवार 12 बजे रात तक ऑनलाइन शुल्क जमा कर नामांकन लेने का समय निर्धारित है। इसलिए इस विषय पर विश्वविद्यालय बुधवार या उसके बाद ही कोई निर्णय ले सकता है। इस संबंध में मंगलवार को अधिकृत जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी। वैसे आगे स्लाइड अप के लिए भी नामांकित विद्यार्थियों को मौका मिल सकता है। उसके लिए जल्द सूचना प्रसारित हो सकती है।

10 से 24 तक के लिए खुला था पोर्टल
मुंगेर विवि के नोडल पदाधिकारी डा. अमर कुमार ने बताया कि स्नातक पार्ट-1 में नामांकन को जारी किए गए दूसरी मेधा सूची में 2928 छात्र-छात्राओं का चयन किया गया था। जिसमें चयनित छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए 10 से 24 नवंबर तक यूएमआईएस पोर्टल खोला गया था। उन्होंने बताया कि दूसरी सूची के आधार पर मंगलवार तक 1830 छात्र-छात्राओं ने नामांकन कराया।

