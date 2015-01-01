पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुकाबला त्रिकोणीय बनाने उतरे प्रत्याशी जमानत भी नहीं बचा सके:मुंगेर सदर में प्लूरल्स जबकि जमालपुर और तारापुर विस में लोजपा को मिला सम्मानजनक वोट

मुंगेर35 मिनट पहले
जिले के तीनों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में राजग और महागठबंधन के बीच ही मुकाबला था। लेकिन इस मुकाबले को त्रिकोणीय बनाने के लिए कई प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में उतरे तथा इसके लिए हर तिकड़म लगाया। तीनों ही विधानसभा क्षेत्रों तारापुर, मुंगेर और जमालपुर विधानसभा में मुख्य प्रतिद्वंदी को छोड़ अन्य सभी प्रत्याशी अपनी जमानत बचाने में नाकामयाब रहे।

मुंगेर में मुकाबले को त्रिकाेणीय बनाने उतरे रालोसपा प्रत्याशी सुबोध वर्मा केवल 1325 वोट तक सिमट कर रह गए। जबकि जाप प्रत्याशी फैसल अहमद रूमी केवल 249 मतों पर ही सिमट गए। जबकि इन सबों से अधिक बेहतर प्रदर्शन प्लूरल्स पार्टी की प्रत्याशी शालिनी कुमारी ने किया। जिन्हें मुख्य प्रतिद्वंदी के बाद शेष बचे 13 अन्य प्रत्याशियों में सर्वाधिक 4497 मत प्राप्त हुए। वहीं जमालपुर में लोजपा प्रत्याशी दुर्गेश कुमार सिंह ने मुख्य प्रतिद्वंदी एनडीए तथा महागठबंधन प्रत्याशी के बाद सर्वाधिक 14643 मत प्राप्त किया। इसके वाबजूद वे अपनी जमानत बचाने में कामयाब नहीं हो पाए। जबकि तारापुर की बात करें तो यहां दोनों मुख्य प्रतिद्वंदी प्रत्याशी के बाद लोजपा की मीना देवी को सर्वाधिक 11264 मत तथा निर्दलीय राजेश कुमार मिश्रा को 10466 मत प्राप्त हुए।

मुख्य प्रतिद्वंदियों को छोड़कर तीनों विधानसभा से कुल 53 प्रत्याशियों की जमानत हुई जब्त

कई प्रत्याशियों पर नोटा भारी, मुंगेर में सबसे अधिक
चुनाव परिणाम के आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो तीनों विधानसभा में ऐसे एक-एक दर्जन से अधिक प्रत्याशी हैं जिनके पर नोटा भारी पड़ा। तारापुर में 1534 लोगों ने नोटा का बटन दबाया। मुंगेर में इस बार 3076 लोगों ने नोटा का बटन दबाया। जबकि यहां से शालिन कुमारी को छोड़ 12 प्रत्याशियों को नोटा से भी कम मत प्राप्त हुआ। तारापुर में कुल 2072 लोगों ने नोटा का बटन दबाया। उन्हें चुनाव मैदान में डटे एक भी प्रत्याशी पसंद नहीं थे।

सामान्य के लिए 10 जबकि एससी-एसटी के लिए 5 हजार जमानत राशि

सभी प्रत्याशियों को चुनाव लड़ने के लिए जमानत के रूप में चुनाव आयोग के पास एक निश्चित रकम जमा करनी होती है। जब प्रत्याशी निश्चित प्रतिशत मत हासिल नहीं कर पाता, तो उसकी जमानत जब्त हो जाती है यानी यह राशि आयोग की हो जाती है। लोक प्रतिनिधित्व अधिनियम, 1951 की धारा 34(1)(ख) के अनुसार विधानसभा का निर्वाचन लड़ने वाले सामान्य अभ्यर्थी को 10 हजार रुपए की प्रतिभूति राशि जमा करानी होती है। एससी-एसटी के अभ्यर्थी को 5 हजार की प्रतिभूति राशि जमा करनी होती है।

भास्कर नॉलेज: जमानत राशि जब्त होने का यह है प्रावधान
हारे हुए ऐसे अभ्यर्थी जो संबंधित निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में डाले गए कुल विधिमान्य मतों की संख्या के छठे भाग से अधिक मत प्राप्त करने में असफल होते हैं, उनकी जमानत राशि जब्त हो जाती है। यदि 1 लाख वोटिंग हुई तो जमानत बचाने के लिए प्रत्येक प्रत्याशी को छठे भाग यानि करीब 16666 वोटों से अधिक वोट होना चाहिए। तारापुर में कुल 173013 वोट वैध पड़े, जिसका छठा भाग 28835 होता है। मुंगेर में 162140 वैध मत पड़े, जिसका छठा भाग 27023 होता है। जमालपुर में कुल 149838 वैध मत पड़े, जिसका छठा भाग 24973 होता है। इतना मत प्राप्त नहीं कर वालों की जमानत जब्त हुई।

तीनों विस केे 5 बूथों के ईवीएम व वीवीपैट का मिलान मिला सही
ईवीएम में डाले गए मत का सही-परिणाम प्राप्त हो रहा है या नहीं, इसकी सत्यता को परखने के लिए रैंडम आधार पर हर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 5 बूथों के ईवीएम में डाले गए मत का मिलान वीवीपैट मशीन में प्राप्त पर्ची किया गया। इसके तहत तारापुर के बूथ संख्या 41, 156, 178, 191 तथा 305 के, मुंगेर के बूथ संख्या 30ए, 71, 106, 178 तथा 247 के और जमालपुर के बूथ संख्या 4, 104, 143, 145 तथा 270 के ईवीएम में प्रदर्शित मत तथा वीवीपैट मशीन से प्राप्त पर्ची का मिलान कराया गया। जो आपस में मिल गया।

