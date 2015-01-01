पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्टिफिकेट की जांच:पीजी में रजिस्ट्रेशन पूर्व माइग्रेशन की होगी जांच

मुंगेर5 घंटे पहले
पीजी सेमेस्टर-1, सत्र 2019-21 के विद्यार्थियों के रजिस्ट्रेशन से पूर्व उनके माइग्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट की जांच की जाएगी। माइग्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट की जांच के बाद रजिस्ट्रेशन फॉर्म को सत्यापित किया जाएगा। सत्यापन के बाद ही पीजी सेमेस्टर-1 के छात्र-छात्राएं रजिस्ट्रेशन शुल्क जमा कर पाएंगे।

