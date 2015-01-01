पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवनियुक्त वनरक्षियों को दिया गया एक दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण:वन के साथ वन्य प्राणियों की रक्षा करना भी दायित्व

टेटिया बंबर26 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

गंगटा वन परिसर के सभागार में बुधवार को नवनियुक्त वनरक्षियों का एक दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया, जिसमें मुख्य अतिथि डीएफओ नीरज नारायण एवं एसीएफ अंबिका शरण सिन्हा मुख्य रूप से उपस्थित थे। प्रशिक्षक प्रशिक्षु आईएसएफ पीयूष बरनवाल एवं प्रतीक आनंद द्वारा प्रशिक्षण दिया गया।

पीयूष बरनवाल ने सभी वनपालों को बताया कि जंगलों में पौधे की कटाई पर रोक कैसे लगाएंगे एवं जहां वनों में पौधे की कटाई हो गई है उसकी गिनती कर उसे फिर कैसे जीवित करेंगे इस पर विस्तृत जानकारी उन्होंने उपलब्ध कराया। वनों में वन्य प्राणियों की भी रक्षा करना आपकी दायित्व बनती है उसे भी जीवित कैसे रखेंगे इसको लेकर विस्तृत जानकारी दी गई। प्रतीक आनंद ने कहा कि चेक जंगलों में वन की कटाई हो गई है वहां सबसे पहले पौधे की गिनती करें तत्पश्चात उसकी देखभाल के लिए जैविक खादों का उपयोग करते हुए उसे बचाएं तथा वनों में लकड़हारे से जंगल में प्रवेश करने से रोके वन्य प्राणी को अगर बचाना है तो आप भी स्वस्थ रहेंगे अभी सरकार द्वारा सभी क्षेत्रों में पौधा लगाए गए हैं जहां पर पौधा लगाया गया वहां एक बार जरूर गिनती कर ले उसके बाद सप्ताह में वहां जाएं देखें वह पौधा की क्या स्थिति है अगर पौधे सूख रहे होते हैं तो उसे पानी की कमी है या फिर मिट्टी की कोई दोष है। अगर दोनों पाए जाते हैं तो मिट्टी की जांच कर उस तरह की उर्वरक उसमें दें। इधर डीएफओ नीरज नारायण ने कहा कि वन विभाग के कर्मी पूरे सजग रहकर अवैध लकड़ी की कटाई पर रोक लगाएं। इस मौके पर रेंजर सरोज कुमार, फॉरेस्टर सियाराम दुबे सहित वन कर्मी मुख्य रूप से उपस्थित थे।

