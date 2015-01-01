पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कवायद:मुंगेर-मिर्जाचौकी फोरलेन निर्माण को 101 करोड़ रुपए जारी, चुनाव बाद शुरू होगी मापी

मुंगेर2 घंटे पहले
हेरुदियारा स्थित मुंगेर-मिर्जाचौकी फोरलेन का आरंभ बिंदु।
  • मुंगेर में कुल 36 मौजे की जमीन का होना है अधिग्रहण, एक का प्राक्कलन अस्वीकृत
  • मुस्ताफाचक के अधिग्रहण की सूचना शीघ्र प्रकाशित करेगा एनएचएआई

मुंगेर-मिर्जाचौकी फोरलेन निर्माण को लेकर 35 मौजा की जमीन अधिग्रहण के लिए एनएचअएआई ने 101 करोड़ की राशि स्वीकृत कर दी है। जबकि एक मौजा मुस्ताफाचक का प्राक्कलन तकनीकी कारणों से अस्वीकृत होने के कारण एक बार फिर से उसे 3-ए के तहत अधिसूचना प्रकाशित करने के लिए एनएचएआई को भेजा गया है। विधानसभा चुनावी की प्रक्रिया समाप्त होते ही अधिगृहित की जाने वाली जमीन के मापी प्रक्रिया आरंभ कर दी जाएगी। मुंगेर के हेरुदियारा स्थित शहीद स्मारक के पास से आरंभ होने वाले मुंगेर-मिर्जाचौकी फोरलेन सड़क का लगभग 25 किलोमीटर हिस्सा मुंगेर जिला के क्षेत्र में आएगा। विदित हो कि इस प्रस्तावित फोरलेन सड़क की कुल लंबाई 120 किलोमीटर है। मुंगेर जिला में पड़ने वाले फोरलेन के इस 25 किलोमीटर लंबे हिस्से में यह फोरलेन सड़क कुल 36 मौजे की जमीन से होकर गुजरेगा।

चुनाव बाद घोरघट की ओर से शुरू होगी मापी
चुनाव प्रक्रिया संपन्न होने के बाद जब बरियारपुर चौड़ में जमा बाढ़ का पानी सूख जाएगा तब इसके बाद घोरघट की ओर से जमीन के मापी की प्रक्रिया आरंभ की जाएगी। विदित हो कि घोरघट से लेकर रतनपुर मौजा तक की जमीन गहरा होने के कारण बाढ़ के दिनों में गंगा के पानी में डूबा रहता है। इसके कारण मिट्‌टी अधिक समय तक गीली रह जाती है। ऐसे में जमीन की मापी नहीं की जा सकती है। जमीन की मापी हो जाने के बाद संबंधित भू-स्वामियों को नोटिस जारी किया जाएगा। ताकि भू-स्वामियों के कुल जमीन के रकबा का निर्धारण किया जा सके। इसके बाद उनके बीच मुआवजा भुगतान की प्रक्रिया आरंभ की जाएगी।

करीब 2 हजार रैयतों केे रकबे का होगा निर्धारण

मुंगेर जिला सीमा में पड़ने वाले 25 किलोमीटर लंबे हिस्से में अधिगृहित की जाने वाली जमीन पर लगभग 2 हजार रैयतों ने अपना दावा प्रस्तुत किया है। इसको लेकर संंबंधित जमीन के खसरा का पहचान किया जा चुका है। अब केवल भू-स्वामियों के जमीन के रकबे का निर्धारण किया जाना है। मापी के बाद रकबा निर्धारित होते ही उनके बीच मुआवजा राशि का वितरण कर दिया जाएगा।

रकबे के निर्धारण के बाद मुआवजा भुगतान
मुंगेर-मिर्जाचौकी फोरलेन सड़क के लिए 36 में से 35 मौजा का प्राक्कलन स्वीकृत हो चुका है तथा एनएचएआई ने 101 करोड़ राशि भी आवंटित कर दी है। चुनाव प्रक्रिया संपन्न होने के बाद बरियारपुर चौड़ से पानी निकलते ही जमीन मापी आरंभ हो जाएगा। इसमें जमीन के खसरा का पहचान किया जा चुका है। सभी जमीन मालिकों को नोटिस जारी कर उनके रकबे का निर्धारण करने के बाद मुआवजा भुगतान कर दिया जाएगा।
-राजेश कुमार, जिला भू-अर्जन पदाधिकारी, मुंगेर

