कैंपस अलर्ट:स्नातक में दाखिले की दूसरी मेधा सूची जारी

मुंगेर3 घंटे पहले
  • 10 से 24 नवंबर तक नामांकन करा सकेंगे मेधा सूची में शामिल स्टूडेंट
  • दूसरी मेधा सूची में 2928 छात्र-छात्राओं का किया गया चयन
  • पहली मेरिट लिस्ट में 28936 छात्र-छात्राओं का नाम था शामिल

मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय में स्नातक पार्ट-1, सत्र 2020-23 में नामांकन के लिए सोमवार को दूसरी मेधा सूची जारी कर दी गई। दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट में 29 कॉलेजों में नामांकन के लिए 2928 छात्र-छात्राओं की सूची जारी की है। जबकि जमुई के एक कॉलेज के लिए दूसरी मेधा सूची जारी नहीं की गई है। साथ ही दूसरी सूची में चयनित छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा 10 नवंबर यानी मंगलवार से यूएमआईएस पोर्टल भी खोल दिया जाएगा। जहां दूसरी मेधा सूची में चयनित छात्र-छात्राएं अपने यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड की मदद से पोर्टल पर शपथ पत्र भरकर और ऑनलाइन नामांकन शुल्क जमा कर अपना नामांकन संबंधित कॉलेज में ले सकते हैं। दूसरी मेधा सूची में चयनित छात्र-छात्राएं 24 नवंबर तक अपना नामांकन करा सकते हैं। बता दें कि प्रथम मेधा सूची के आधार पर नामांकन की अंतिम तिथि 02 नवंबर निर्धारित की गई थी। जिसमें 28936 विद्यार्थियों में से 23017 ने आॅनलाइन शुल्क जमा कर नामांकन कराया था। दूसरी तरफ, प्रथम मेधा सूची के आधार पर अंतिम तिथि तक नामांकन नहीं लेने वाले 5919 छात्र-छात्राओं को दूसरी सूची की नामांकन प्रक्रिया में भाग लेने का मौका नहीं मिलेगा। जानकारी के अनुसार ऐसे छात्र-छात्राओं को ऑन-द-स्पॉट नामांकन प्रक्रिया के समय मौका दिया जा सकता है।

पहली सूची में शामिल 5919 छात्रों ने अभी तक नहीं कराया नामांकन
मुंगेर विवि के नोडल पदाधिकारी डा. अमर कुमार ने बताया कि दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट में 2,928 छात्र-छात्राओं का चयन किया गया है। वहीं इसमें चयनित छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए 10 से 24 नवंबर तक यूएमआईएस पोर्टल खोला गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रथम मेधा सूची के आधार पर 28936 छात्र-छात्राओं का नाम प्रकाशित किया गया था। जिसमें 23017 विद्यार्थियों ने नामांकन शुल्क जमा कर नामांकन लिया था। प्रथम मेधा सूची में चयनित छात्र-छात्राओं द्वारा नामांकन लेने के लिए 10 अक्टूबर से 2 नवंबर तक का समय निर्धारित किया गया था। उसके अनुसार 5919 छात्र-छात्राओं ने नामांकन नहीं कराया था।

