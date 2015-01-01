पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सराहणीय:रेफर की गई प्रसूता की खराब स्थिति देख डॉक्टर ने सर्जरी कर कराया सुरक्षित प्रसव

मुंगेरएक घंटा पहले
ऑपरेशन के बाद प्रसव वार्ड में सुरक्षित नवजात।
  • सदर अस्पताल के प्रसव वार्ड में महिला डाक्टर ने फिर दिखाया जज्बा

अव्यवस्था के लिए सदैव सुर्खियों में रहने वाले सदर अस्पताल के प्रसव वार्ड में कार्यरत एक महिला डॉक्टर व स्टाफ नर्स ने सोमवार की रात रेफर की गई एक प्रसूता की स्थिति खराब देख यहीं सर्जरी कर सुरक्षित प्रसव कराया। सीजेरियन के बाद महिला ने एक पुत्र को जन्म दिया। आपरेशन के बाद जच्चा व बच्चा दोनों स्वस्थ हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार हाजीसुजान निवासी महताब अंसारी की पत्नी 23 वर्षीय राबिया प्रवीण को प्रसव पीड़ा होने पर 23 नवम्बर की सुबह प्रसव वार्ड में भर्ती कराया गया था। उक्त महिला का छह वर्ष पूर्व सीजेरियन से ही प्रसव हुआ था। वहां कार्यरत महिला डाक्टर ज्योति कुमारी ने महिला की क्रिटिकल स्थिति को देखते हुए जांच के बाद भागलपुर रेफर कर दिया। इस बीच शाम करीब 6 बजे महिला को सीबियर ब्लीडिंग होने लगा। शाम की ड्यूटी पर डा. निर्मला गुप्ता ने मरीज की सीरियस हो रही स्थिति देखते हुए प्रसव वार्ड में ही सीजेरियन का निर्णय लिया, क्योंकि रेफर की अवस्था में बीच रास्ते में ही महिला की मौत हो सकती थी।

ऑपरेशन के बाद जच्चा बच्चा दोनों हैं स्वस्थ
डॉक्टर ने सीजेरियन के लिए महिला के परिजनों को ब्लड का इंतजाम करने के साथ ओटी तैयार कराया। रात में तीन यूनिट ब्लड चढ़ने के बाद करीब 10 बजे महिला का सफल आपरेशन किया। डाक्टर ने बताया कि चुंकि महिला का पूर्व में भी सीजेरियन हुआ था, इस कारण आपरेशन में काफी परेशानी हुई। हालांकि सफल आपरेशन के बाद जच्चा व बच्चा दोनों स्वस्थ हैं।

