विधायक मेवालाल चाैधरी से मिले जदयू कार्यकर्ता:बहुत जल्द मुझपर कीचड़ उछालने वालों को मिलेगा जवाब : विधायक

संग्रामपुर3 घंटे पहले
रविवार को जदयू प्रखंड अध्यक्ष कमल नयन सिंह के नेतृत्व में दर्जनों कार्यकर्ता विधायक आवास पर विधायक डॉ मेवालाल चौधरी से मिलकर उनके इस्तीफे को लेकर उनके द्वारा लिए गए ऐतिहासिक निर्णय के लिए बधाई दी। कार्यकर्ताओं ने विधायक से कहा कि आपने जो तारापुर का मान बढ़ाया है उसके लिए तारापुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र की जनता सदा आपकी ऋणी रहेगी। आपने शिक्षा मंत्री के रूप में प्रभार लेने के बाद विपक्ष के कुतर्कों पर नैतिकता का आधार मानते हुए शिक्षा मंत्री के पद से त्यागपत्र दे दिया। इससे क्षेत्र की जनता को दुख तो अवश्य हुआ फिर भी हमें गर्व है कि आपने नैतिकता का जो मांग मापदंड स्थापित किया है वह अवश्य आने वाली पीढ़ियों के लिए प्रेरणादायक साबित होगा।

बोले-कानून में रखते हैं विश्वास

विधायक ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने उन पर भरोसा कर शिक्षा में सुधार का दायित्व सौंपा था वे मुख्यमंत्री के ऋणी है। परंतु विपक्ष के आरोपों के कारण मुख्यमंत्री का दामन दागदार नहीं हो इसलिए त्यागपत्र मुख्यमंत्री को सौंपा। वे कानून में विश्वास रखते हैं तारापुर विस क्षेत्र की जनता ने उन्हें दोबारा चुना है। जल्द न्यायालय में दूध का दूध और पानी का पानी हो जाएगा और मेरे चरित्र पर कीचड़ उछालने वालों को करारा जवाब मिलेगा। कार्यकर्ताओं में मुख्य रूप से विधायक प्रतिनिधि जयप्रकाश सिंह, जिला महासचिव ठाकुर अनुरंजन सिंह, जदयू नेता जवाहर सिंह, पूर्व मुखिया अभिराम चौधरी, राम आशीष चौधरी संजय सिंह, महेंद्र कुशवाहा इत्यादि शामिल थे।

