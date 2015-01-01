पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव:विद्यार्थी परिषद से राजनैतिक कैरियर किया शुरू, अब बन गए विधायक

मुंगेर3 घंटे पहले
मुंगेर विधानसभा से राजद प्रत्याशी मुकेश यादव उर्फ अविनाश कुमार विद्यार्थी को पराजित कर विधायक बने भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रणव कुमार यादव ने राजनीतिक कैरियर की शुरूआत दो दशक पूर्व विद्यार्थी परिषद से की थी। वे विद्यार्थी परिषद में जिला संयोजक एवं विभाग प्रमुख रहे थे। इसके बाद भाजपा में भागलपुर के विधानसभा प्रभारी रहे। वर्ष 2015 में विधानसभा चुनाव में मुंगेर सीट से भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में चुनाव लड़े थे, परंतु लगभग सवा 4 हजार वोट से राजद प्रत्याशी विजय कुमार विजय से पराजित हुए थे। पुन: वर्ष 2020 में पार्टी ने उन्हें उम्मीदवार बनाया और राजद प्रत्याशी को पराजित कर जीत हासिल की। 45 वर्षीय प्रणव यादव स्नातक हैं। जिनका पैतृक आवास सदर प्रखंड के महुली गांव में है। क्षेत्र में एक लोकप्रिय समाजसेवी के रूप में जाने जाते हैं।

पहली बार चुनाव लड़े और जदयू के कद्दावर नेता को हरा बन गए विधायक
जमालपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चुनाव जीतने वाले कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी 55 वर्षीय डा.अजय कुमार सिंह मूलत: हवेली खड़गपुर प्रखंड के तेलियाडीह पंचायत स्थित जवायद गांव के निवासी हैं। गणित से पीएचडी तक की पढ़ाई करने वाले डा.अजय कुमार सिंह लंबे समय से कांग्रेस के सक्रिय कार्यकर्ता रहे, परंतु विधानसभा चुनाव से पूर्व आज तक किसी तरह का चुनाव नहीं लड़ा था। दो साल पूर्व प्रदेश नेतृत्व द्वारा इन्हें कांग्रेस पार्टी का जिलाध्यक्ष मनोनित किया गया था। पहली बार कांग्रेस के टिकट से चुनाव लड़े और जदयू के कद्दावर नेता सह ग्रामीण कार्य मंत्री शैलेश कुमार जो 2005 से लगातार जमालपुर से तीन बार विधायक बने थे, उन्हें पराजित कर पहली बार सदन पहुंचे।
तारापुर से दूसरी बार विधायक बने मेवालाल
तारापुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से जदयू प्रत्याशी के रूप में चुनाव जीते डा.मेवालाल चौधरी लगातार दूसरी बार विधायक बनने में सफल रहे हैं। वे तारापुर प्रखंड अंतर्गत कमरगांवा गांव के मूल निवासी हैं, तथा बनारस हिन्दू विश्वविद्यालय से हॉर्टिकल्चर से पीएचडी हैं। राजनीति में आने से पहले वे सबौर कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति भी रह चुके हैं। तारापुर विधानसभा में 2010-2015 तक इनकी पत्नी नीता चौधरी विधायक रही थी।

