कार्यक्रम:लक्ष्य तय हो तो जरूर मिलती है सफलता : प्रकाशचंद्र

मुंगेर4 घंटे पहले
नवमनोनीत प्रदेश सचिव को बुके देकर सम्मानित करते आचार्य।
  • वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक सरस्वती विद्या मंदिर में हुआ सम्मान समारोह, आचार्य के व्यक्तित्व की सराहना

विद्या भारती में दायित्व चाहे जो हो मूल रूप से व्यक्ति आचार्य होता है। राष्ट्र निर्माण में आचार्यों की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका होती है। वे अपने ज्ञान से व्यक्ति का निर्माण करते हैं। आचार्य रहकर मैंने बहुत कुछ सीखा है। व्यक्ति को हमेशा राष्ट्रहित में सोचना और काम करना चाहिए। हमारी सभ्यता और संस्कृति सर्वोत्कृष्ट है। जीवन में कठिनाइयां आती रहती हैं, लेकिन लक्ष्य निर्धारित हो तो सफलता जरूर मिलती है। आचार्यों को हमेशा अपने ज्ञान को अपडेट करते रहना चाहिए। यह बातें माध्यमिक सरस्वती विद्या मंदिर में हुए सम्मान समारोह में भारती शिक्षा समिति व शिशु शिक्षा प्रबंध समिति बिहार के नवनियुक्त प्रदेश सचिव प्रकाशचंद जायसवाल ने कही। प्रकाशचंद को विद्या भारती अखिल भारतीय शिक्षा संस्थान से संबंधित भारती शिक्षा समिति व शिशु शिक्षा प्रबंध समिति के प्रदेश सचिव बनाए जाने पर वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक सरस्वती विद्या मंदिर में सम्मान समारोह हुआ था। आचार्य व शिक्षकों ने नवनियुक्त प्रदेश सचिव को सम्मानित किया। विद्या भारती की परंपराओं के अनुरूप प्रकाशचंद ने किया काम विद्यालय प्रबंध कार्यकारिणी समिति के सचिव अमरनाथ केसरी ने कहा कि प्रकाशचंद जायसवाल विद्या भारती आचार्य, प्रधानाचार्य, विभाग प्रमुख, प्रदेश सचिव जैसे महत्वपूर्ण दायित्वों का सफलतापूर्वक निर्वाह कर प्रदेश सचिव बने हैं। हम सबके लिए गौरव की बात है। उन्होंने कहा कि अपने कुशल नेतृत्व में आचार्य व भैया-बहनों का मार्गदर्शन किया। उनके काम के प्रति निष्ठा और अथक परिश्रम का ही परिणाम है कि उन्हें महत्वपूर्ण दायित्व दिया गया। प्रधानाचार्य नीरज कुमार कौशिक ने कहा कि प्रकाशचंद विद्या भारती के कुशल कार्यकर्ता के रूप में जाने जाते हैं। सीमित संसाधनों के बल पर उन्होंने विद्या भारती की परंपराओं के अनुरूप हमेशा काम किया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन अरुण कुमार ने किया। मौके पर राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के प्रांतीय शारीरिक प्रमुख मनोज कुमार, भागलपुर विभाग के विभाग प्रमुख बजरंगी प्रसाद, उप प्रधानाचार्य उज्ज्वल किशोर सिन्हा, क्षेत्रीय विकास में सोशल मीडिया प्रमुख संतोष कुमार आदि थे।

