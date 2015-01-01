पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गैंगवार:उत्तम मिश्रा के घर पर टारजन मंडल व साथियों ने की फायरिंग, 4 जख्मी

मुंगेर2 घंटे पहले
सदर अस्पताल में इलाजरत गोली से घायल महिला।
  • वासुदेवपुर ओपी क्षेत्र के बसगढ़ा मोहल्ले का मामला, 7 पर केस दर्ज

वासुदेवपुर ओपी क्षेत्र के बसगढ़ा मोहल्ले में शुक्रवार की सुबह आपसी गैंगवार में दो पक्षों की ओर से गोलीबारी की गई। इस घटना में अपराधियों ने उत्तम मिश्रा के घर पर चढ़ कर गोलीबारी की। इसमें उत्तम मिश्रा एवं उसकी पत्नी नेहा कुमारी गोली लगने से घायल हो गई। इसके साथ ही गोलीबारी में हमला करने आया कुख्यात अपराधी टारजन मंडल सहित दो अपराधी भी जख्मी हो गया। इधर घटना के बाद घायल दंपत्ति को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जबकि घायल अपराधी छिपकर किसी अज्ञात नर्सिंग होम में अपना इलाज करवा रहा है। इस मामले में उत्तम मिश्रा की घायल पत्नी नेहा कुमारी ने वासुदेवपुर ओपी में 7 लोगों के खिलाफ लिखित शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। शुक्रवार की सुबह उत्तम अपने घर पर ही था। सुबह जब उसकी दादी ने घर का दरवाजा खोला तो सात-आठ की संख्या में अपराधी घुस आए। इसके बाद अपराधियों और उत्तम में हाथापाई होने लगी। इसी बीच गोलीबारी भी शुरू हो गई। इस दौरान लगभग 14 से 16 चक्र तक गोलियां चली। उत्तम मिश्रा के बाए हाथ की अंगुली जख्मी हो गई। जबकि उसकी पत्नी नेहा कुमारी के बाए हाथ की तलहथी में दो गोली लगी। गोलीबारी की इस घटना में दो अपराधियों के भी घायल होने की सूचना है। घायल उत्तम मिश्रा ने बताया कि विगत अगस्त में रक्षा बंधन के दिन वाल्मिकी यादव ने चौखंडी के सोनू मंडल की हत्या कर लाश को गंगा में फेंक दिया था। जिसमें प्राथमिकी हुई थी। इसी मामले को मैनेज नहीं कराने के कारण घर में घुसकर गोलीबारी की गई है।

सोनू मंडल हत्याकांड को मैनेज नहीं करने पर हमला

घायल नेहा कुमारी के बयान पर सात लोगों के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। वहीं प्राथमिकी में शामिल तथ्य के आधार पर पुलिस ने छानबीन शुरू कर दिया है। दूसरे पक्ष के कितने लोग घायल हैं, मुझे इसकी जानकारी नहीं है। न ही किसी ने आवेदन ही दिया है।
जयप्रकाश सिंह, ओपी प्रभारी

अपराधियों की गाेली से महिला घायल, पटना रेफर

वासुदेवपुर ओपी क्षेत्र अंतर्गत आईटीसी के समीप शुक्रवार की शाम करीब 7 बजे पति के साथ बाइक से घूमने निकली जमालपुर छोटीकेशोपुर निवासी 30 वर्षीय महिला प्रिया कुमारी पर तीन अज्ञात अपराधियों ने गोलियां चला दी। अपराधियों ने तीन गोलियां चलाई, जिसमंे महिला के दाएं आेर गर्दन मे एक गोली लगी, जिससे वह बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गई। गोली चलाने के बाद तीनों अपराधी भाग निकले। गंभीर रूप से जख्मी पत्नी को मनीष कुमार ने इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया। जमालपुर कारखाना में कार्यरत छोटीकेशोपुर जमालपुर निवासी मनीष कुमार की घायल पत्नी प्रिया कुमारी ने इस हमले में अपने पति पर ही गोली चलवाए जाने की आशंका जताई है। बताया कि वर्ष 2008 में दोनों की शादी हुई थी। पारिवारिक कारणों से पिछले तीन साल से पति उनसे बातचीत नहीं करते थे। शुक्रवार को पति उसे होटल में खाना खिलाने लाए इसके बाद बाइक पर बिठा कर अाईटीसी की ओर घूमने चले गए। आईटीसी के समीप सुनसान स्थल पर पति बाइक रोक पेशाब करने चले गए। इसी बीच तीन नकाबपोश अपराधी पहुंचे और गोली चलाने लगे। एक गोली प्रिया को लगी। अपराधियों के भागने के बाद पहुंचे पति ने घायल महिला को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। कोतवाली थानाध्यक्ष पंकज कुमार तथा वासुदेवपुर ओपी अध्यक्ष जयप्रकाश सिंह अस्पताल में पहुंचे और घायल महिला का बयान दर्ज किया। गंभीर रूप से घायल महिला को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद चिकित्सक द्वारा पटना रेफर कर दिया गया है।

