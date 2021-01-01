पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:डॉ. एसएम हसन केस में दस लोगों पर होगा हत्या का केस

मुंगेर12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बेलन बाजार निवासी होम्योपैथिक डॉ. एसएम नजमुल हसन के आत्महत्या मामले में अब सुसाइड नोट के आधार पर हत्या की प्राथमिकी दर्ज होगी। डीआईजी ने एसपी को यह निर्देश दिया है। जिसमें एक नाबालिग को छोड़ सभी 10 लोगों के खिलाफ धारा 306 के तहत प्राथमिकी दर्ज की जाएगी। साथ ही तत्कालीन कासिम बाजार थानाध्यक्ष विनय कुमार सिंह के खिलाफ विभागीय कार्रवाई चलाने का भी निर्देश दिया गया है। डीआईजी शफीउल हक ने कहा है कि डॉ. एसएम नजमुल हसन ने मरने से पहले एक सुसाइट नोट लिख कर छोड़ा था। बावजूद इसके मृतक के भतीजे के बयान पर कासिम बाजार थाना में यूडी केस दर्ज किया गया। जो नियम विरूद्ध था। डीआईजी ने सुसाइट नोट को मृत्युकालिक कथन मानकर हत्या की प्रथमिकी दर्ज करने का आदेश दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser