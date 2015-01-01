पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विस चुनाव:काउंटिंग सेंटर पर राउंडवार बदलता रहा माहौल कहीं खुशी तो कहीं गम का दिखता रहा नजारा

मुंगेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रणव यादव के जीत पर शहर में जगह जगह रंग गुलाल लगाकर जश्न मनाते समर्थक।
  • 2015 के मुकाबले 2020 में मतगणना के दौरान समर्थकों की कम दिखी भीड़

मंगलवार को शहरी एवं ग्रामीण इलाकों का वातावरण बदला बदला सा था। लोग चुनाव परिणाम जानने को लेकर उत्सुक नजर आए। परिणाम की जानकारी मिलते ही कहीं खुशी तो कहीं गम का माहौल भी दिखा...। तीनों विधानसभा क्रमशः मुंगेर, जमालपुर तथा तारापुर के मतगणना के लिए आरडी एंड डीजे कॉलेज को कक्ष बनाया गया था। काउंटिंग हॉल के बाहर तीनों विधानसभा क्षेत्र के सभी राजनीतिक एवं निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक शास्त्री नगर मोहल्ले के इर्द-गिर्द भटकते दिखे। राजद एवं भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों के लिए टेंट भी लगाए गए थे। जहां नाश्ता-पानी से लेकर बैठने की व्यवस्था देखने को मिली। राउंड वाइज परिणाम आने पर समर्थक प्रत्याशी तथा अपने सुप्रीमो को लेकर नारेबाजी करते भी दिखे। मतगणना स्थल आरडी एंड डीजे कॉलेज के आसपास सहित शहर के अन्य फुटपाथ दुकानदारों की चांदी रही। फुटपाथी दुकानदारों की अन्य दिनों को अपेक्षा अधिक बिक्री एवं आमदनी हुई। विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर मंगलवार को लोग सुबह से ही टीवी रेडियो तथा मोबाइल से चिपके दिखे। व्हाट्सएप, फेसबुक तथा सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से चुनाव परिणाम को देखने के लिए लोग उत्सुक नजर आए। विजय प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों के बीच जीत की खुशी में खूब मिठाईयां बंटी। समर्थक अपने-अपने पर जीते हुए प्रत्याशियों को माला तथा मिठाई खिलाने के लिए व्याकुल नजर आए।

चुनाव के नतीजों के लिए सुबह से बजती रही फोन की घंटी
चुनाव परिणाम जानने को लेकर सुबह से ही मीडिया कर्मियों के मोबाइल व अखबार के दफ्तर के फोन की घंटी बजती रही। जिले के कोने-कोने से चुनाव नतीजों को लेकर लोगों का फोन आता रहा। विभिन्न दलों के समर्थक एवं आम लोग मीडिया कर्मी से चुनाव परिणाम के लिए उत्सुक दिखे। मतगणना स्थल आरडी एंड डीजे कॉलेज के अंदर एवं बाहर पुलिस सुरक्षा की ऐसी चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था थी कि परिंदा भी पर नहीं मार सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें