iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
फूटा गुस्सा:आक्रोश में होती रही आगजनी, बेबस दिखी पुलिस

मुंगेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विजयादशमी की रात विसर्जन यात्रा में हुई पुलिस फायरिंग की जांच और एसपी लिपि सिंह को हटाए जाने की मांग को लेकर आक्रोशित लोगों ने गुरुवार को थानों में आगजनी और पथराव किया। पूरबसराय ओपी में जलते वाहन।
  • डीएम-एसपी को हटाने के बाद शांत हुआ हंगामा, तब तक 3 थानों में आगजनी और दर्जनों वाहन फूंके जा चुके थे
  • एसपी कार्यालय में जमकर हुई पत्थरबाजी, परिसर में खड़ी जिप्सी क्षतिग्रस्त कोतवाली में पत्थरबाजी और फायरिंग, 2.30 बजे डीआईजी ने संभाला मोर्चा

आखिर वही हुआ जिसका डर था। सोमवार रात प्रतिमा विसर्जन के दौरान हुई झड़प और फायरिंग के खिलाफ गुरुवार को पूरे दिन मुंगेर जलता रहा। मामले की सीबीआई जांच व घटना की जिम्मेदार एसपी लिपि सिंह के तबादले की मांग पर गुरुवार को आक्रोशित लोगों की भीड़ ने जमकर बवाल किया। लोग शहर की सड़कों पर प्रदर्शन करते हुए एसपी के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की और एसपी कार्यालय, एसडीओ आवास सहित सभी थानों में जमकर तोड़फोड़ की। इस दौरान पूरबसराय ओपी, वासुदेवपुर ओपी और मुफ्फसिल थाना मंे भीड़ ने आग लगा दी। आग में पूरबसराय ओपी के बाहर खड़ी पुलिस जिप्सी तथा मुफ्फसिल थाना परिसर में जब्त कर रखे गए कई वाहन राख हो गए। जबकि एसपी कार्यालय परिसर में खड़ी जिप्सी पत्थरबाजी में क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। आक्रोशित लोगों ने विभिन्न चौक-चौराहों पर भी टायर जलाकर पुलिसिया कार्रवाई का विरोध जताया। दोपहर 11 बजे से अपराह्न 02 बजे तक आक्रोशित भीड़ थानों को निशाना बनाकर आग लगाती रही और तोड़फोड़ करती रही। परंतु पुलिस कहीं नहीं दिखी। यहां तक की चौक-चौराहों पर पहले से तैनात पुलिस जवान भी नदारद दिखे। अपराह्न 2.30 बजे डीआईजी मनु महाराज ने खुद मोर्चा संभाला और सैकड़ों रैफ और पुलिस बल के जवानों के साथ फ्लैग मार्च निकालते हुए शहर का भ्रमण किया। इस बीच शाम करीब 04 बजे पुन: उपद्रवियों की भीड़ कासिम बाजार थाना पहुंची और वहां तोड़फोड़ करने लगी। सूचना मिलने पर डीआईजी पुलिस बल के साथ कासिमबाजार पहुंचे और भीड़ को खदेड़ने में जुट गए। शाम 05 बजे तक उपद्रवियों को पुलिस द्वारा खदेड़े जाने का सिलसिला जारी रहा। एसपी कार्यालय में जमकर हुई तोड़फोड़, पत्थरबाजी| गुरुवार को सुबह में जस्टिस फॉर अनुराग के सदस्यों ने विजय चौक पर धरना दिया। इस बीच एक जख्मी के मौत की अफवाह उड़ी। इस अफवाह के बाद लोग एसपी के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए शहर की सड़कों का भ्रमण करते हुए कोतवाली थाना की ओर पहुंचे। एसपी लिपि सिंह को बर्खास्त करो, एसपी की मनमानी नहीं चलेगी, घटना की सीबीआई जांच सरकार कराए, घटना में शामिल दोषी पुलिस कर्मियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करो.. आदि नारेबाजी के साथ कोतवाली थाना का घेराव करते हुए नारेबाजी की। कोतवाली का घेराव और नारेबाजी के बाद भीड़ एसपी कार्यालय पहुंची और जमकर पत्थरबाजी की। लोगों का गुस्सा देख ओपी छोड़ भागे जवान| एसपी कार्यालय में तैनात पुलिस कर्मियों द्वारा मुख्य गेट को बंद कर दिए जाने के कारण प्रदर्शनकारी बाहर से पत्थरबाजी करते रहे। पत्थरबाजी में कार्यालय परिसर में खड़ी एक पुलिस जिप्सी का शीशा चूर हो गया। वहां से खदेड़े जाने के बाद भीड़ सदर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी के आवास पर पहुंची और आवास पर जमकर रोड़ेबाजी की। इसके बाद युवा पूरबसराय ओपी पहुंचे और जमकर तोड़फोड़ की। इस दौरान वहां रखे टेबुल, कुर्सी को क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। तोड़फोड़ के बाद ओपी के बाहर खड़ी पुलिस जिप्सी में आग लगा दिया। इसके बाद ओपी धू-धू कर जलने लगा।

आग में घी डालने जैसा था ये- भीड़ को खदेड़ने के लिए फायरिंग

मुफ्फसिल थाना से आक्राेशित भीड़ महिला थाना पहुंची और वहां तोड़फोड़ करने के बाद भीड़ पुन: कोतवाली थाना पहुंची। कोतवाली में तोड़फोड़ के दौरान भीड़ को खदेड़ने के लिए पुलिस बल के जवानों ने मोर्चा संभाला। भीड़ को खदेड़े जाने के दौरान फायरिंग भी हुई। इस दौरान 03 राउंड फायरिंग हुई। दोपहर बाद 2 बजे के करीब चुनाव आयोग द्वारा डीएम और एसपी को हटाए जाने का आदेश जारी किए जाने के बाद लोगों का आक्रोश धीरे-धीरे शांत हुआ।

जो जिस हाल में था, वैसे ही उठकर बाहर आया: पथराव और आगजनी के समय कासिम बाजार थाने में लोअर व टी-शर्ट में मोर्चा संभालतीं महिला जवान, इनके चेहरे पर खौफ साफ दिख रहा था।
जो जिस हाल में था, वैसे ही उठकर बाहर आया: पथराव और आगजनी के समय कासिम बाजार थाने में लोअर व टी-शर्ट में मोर्चा संभालतीं महिला जवान, इनके चेहरे पर खौफ साफ दिख रहा था।

मूकदर्शक बनी रही पुलिस
आक्रोशित युवाओं की भीड़ ने वासुदेवपुर ओपी को भी निशाना बनाते हुए वहां जमकर तोड़फोड़ किया। इस दौरान वासुदेवपुर ओपी में रखे चौकी, टेबुल, कुर्सी को क्षतिग्रस्त करते हुए बीच सड़क पर फेंक कर आग लगा दिया। इस दौरान ओपी में तैनात पुलिस मूकदर्शक बनी रही। इसके बाद भीड़ मुफ्फसिल थाना पहुंची और थाना में तोड़फोड़ करते हुए थाना परिसर में जब्त कर रखे गए वाहनों में आग लगा दिया और मुफ्फसिल थाना धू-धू कर जलने लगा।

शाम 5 बजे के बाद थमा उबाल
शाम 04 बजे पुन: कासिम बाजार थाना में कुछ उपद्रवियों द्वारा तोड़फोड़ की सूचना मिलने के बाद डीआईजी पुलिस बल के साथ कासिम बाजार पहुंचे। इस दौरान कासिम बाजार में जो महिला जवान जिस हाल में थी, उसी हाल में मोर्चा संभालती नजर आई। इसके बाद डीआईजी द्वारा शहर के सभी चौंक-चौराहों पर पुलिस बल को तैनात कर दिया गया है। देर शाम तक लोगों का आक्रोश शांत हुआ, फिलहाल शहर की स्थिति शांतिपूर्ण है।

दोषियों के विरुद्ध होगी कार्रवाई
प्रतिमा विसर्जन के दौरान हुए फायरिंग मामले में दोषी मुफ्फसिल और वासुदेवपुर थानाध्यक्ष को तत्काल लाइन हाजिर कर दिया गया है। दोषी पुलिस पदाधिकारियों के निलंबन की कार्रवाई के लिए चुनाव आयोग से अनुशंसा की गई है। मामले की उच्चस्तरीय जांच कराई जा रही है, जो भी दोषी होंगे उनके विरुद्ध कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। लोग शहर में शांति बनाए रखें।
मनु महाराज, डीआईजी, मुंगेर प्रक्षेत्र।

जो जिस हाल में था, वैसे ही उठकर बाहर आया: पथराव और आगजनी के समय कासिम बाजार थाने में लोअर व टी-शर्ट में मोर्चा संभालतीं महिला जवान, इनके चेहरे पर खौफ साफ दिख रहा था।
जो जिस हाल में था, वैसे ही उठकर बाहर आया: पथराव और आगजनी के समय कासिम बाजार थाने में लोअर व टी-शर्ट में मोर्चा संभालतीं महिला जवान, इनके चेहरे पर खौफ साफ दिख रहा था।

