अफवाहों से बचिए:जिस जख्मी युवक की मौत की अफवाह से शहर में आक्रोश भड़का था, वह शाम को जिंदा मिला; इसलिए आप सजग रहें-सतर्कता बरतें

मुंगेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुरुवार की सुबह बेकापुर में अपनी मांगों को लेकर धरना पर बैठे जस्टिस फॉर अनुराग के सदस्य और शहर के लोग।
  • ये शहर न किसी एसपी का है न डीएम का, ये आपका अपना मुंगेर है- इसे बचाइए

गुरुवार की सुबह सोशल मीडिया पर एक अफवाह फैली कि सोमवार को प्रतिमा विसर्जन के दौरान हुई गोलीबारी में जख्मी एक अन्य युवक की मौत हो गई है। इस अफवाह के बाद शहरवासियों का गुस्सा भड़क उठा। विजय चौक पर जस्टिस फॉर अनुराग के सदस्यों ने धरना देने के बाद आक्रोश मार्च निकाला। फिर 11.30 बजे के करीब थानों पर पथराव और आगजनी की घटनाएं शुरू हो गई। इस एक अफवाह से गुरुवार को पूरे दिन शहर जलता रहा। हालांकि दोपहर बाद तक वो अफवाह झूठी साबित हुई। लेकिन तबतक काफी देर हो चुकी थी। एसपी कार्यालय, एसडीओ कार्यालय, तीन थाने व दो ओपी शहरवासियों के आक्रोश का शिकार हो गए। इस दौरान लोगों की हजारों की संख्या में जुटी भीड़ ने एसपी कार्यालय में पथराव कर वाहनों को क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया तो साथ ही एसडीओ के गोपनीय कार्यालय में प्रवेश कर जर्बदस्त तोड़फोड़ किया। इससे पहले विसर्जन वाली रात भी तरह-तरह की अफवाहें फैल रही थी। जिसके बाद पूरे शहर में हंगामा होता रहा। गुरुवार को भीड़ पूरबसराय ओपी के वाहनों को आग के हवाले कर बासुदेवपुर ओपी पहुंची व तोड़फोड़ के बाद जवानों के चौकी, बाइक, साइकिल सहित कुर्सी टेबुल को आग के हवाले कर मुफस्सिल थाने पहुंच गई। जहां भीड़ का उपद्रवी रूप नजर आया। भीड़ ने थाना परिसर में लगे आठ वाहनों को आग के हवाले कर जबर्दस्त तोड़ फोड़ मचाया। इस दौरान थानों में तैनात जवान या तो जान बचाकर भागते नजर आए या फिर मूक दर्शक की भूमिका में नजर आए। हंगामे के पीछे राजनीतिक साजिश की भी संभावना | शहर में दिनभर अफवाहों का बाजार भी गर्म रहा कि पूरा मामला राजनीतिक साजिश नजर आ रहा है। क्योंकि भीड़ में एक खास वर्ग के लोगों की अच्छी तादाद नजर आ रही थी। जिनके द्वारा उग्रता भी नजर आ रही थी। दोपहर दो बजे के आसपास डीएम राजेश मीणा व एसपी लिपि सिंह के तबादले की खबर के बाद भी भीड़ ने हिंसात्मक रूख अख्तियार किए रखा, जिसने इस संभावना को प्रबल बनाया। हवेली खड़गपुर | गुरुवार की संध्या खड़गपुर बड़ी दुर्गा मंदिर में संध्या महाआरती के माध्यम से मृत छात्र को शहर के लोगों ने भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि दी। इस दौरान मंदिर में मौजूद श्रद्धालु जन एवं नगर के प्रबुद्ध गणमान्य नागरिकों ने कैंडल जलाकर घटना में काल के गाल में समाए युवक को मौन श्रद्धांजलि दी और दर्जन भर से अधिक जख्मियों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना की। मंदिर समिति के अध्यक्ष राकेश चन्द्र सिन्हा ने न्यायिक जांच की मांग की।

विसर्जन में गोलीबारी की हो सीबीआई से जांच: लोजपा

बरियारपुर | मुंगेर में मां दुर्गा के प्रतिमा विसर्जन में हुई गोलीबारी से लोहा पट्टी बेकापुर निवासी अनुराग पोद्दार की मौत जांच का विषय है। यह बातें लोजपा के जिलाध्यक्ष विनय कुमार गुड्डू ने कहते हुए बताया कि माता दुर्गा की प्रतिमा का विसर्जन धार्मिक आस्था है। धार्मिक आस्था का विरोध करना एवं अचानक पुलिस द्वारा गोलीबारी कराना पुलिसिया जुर्म को दर्शाता है। पुलिस की गोली से मृतक के साथ कई लोग भी जख्मी हो गए। इस प्रकार की घटना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। मृतक अनुराग पोद्दार के परिजन को न्याय तभी मिल सकता है जब तक इस घटना की जांच उच्चस्तरीय हो। लोजपाजिलाध्यक्ष गुड्डू ने घटना की जांच सीबीआई से कराने की मांग करते हुए कहा कि सीबीआई जांच से सनलिप्त पुलिस पदाधिकारी भी जांच के घेरे में आएंगे। उन्होंने घटना में संलिप्त पुलिस पदाधिकारियों के विरुद्ध कानूनी कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

आरटीआई एक्टिविस्ट ने जांच की मांग की

मुंगेर| अधिवक्ता सह आरटीआई एक्टिविस्ट ओम प्रकाश पोद्दार ने मुंगेर के डीएम, एसपी, सदर एसडीओ, मुफस्सिल एवं बासुदेवपुर थानाध्यक्ष सहित अन्य प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारियों पर एफआईआर दर्ज करने के लिए राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार आयोग के अध्यक्ष, डीजीपी बिहार तथा डीआईजी मुंगेर प्रक्षेत्र के यहां परिवाद दायर किया है। प्रतिमा विसर्जन के हुए झड़प की निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग की है। ओमप्रकाश पोद्दार ने डीएम राजेश मीणा, एसपी लिपि सिंह, सदर एसडीओ खगेश चन्द्र झा, कोतवाली थानाध्यक्ष संतोष सिंह, मुफस्सिल थानाध्यक्ष ब्रजेश सिंह, पूरबसराय ओपी प्रभारी सुनील सिंह तथा बासुदेवपुर ओपी प्रभारी सुशील सिंह सहित अन्य को दोषी बताया है।

बजरंगदल ने निकाला आक्रोश मार्च
तारापुर | मुंगेर बड़ी दुर्गा प्रतिमा के विसर्जन के दौरान हुई गोलीकांड में अनुराग पोद्दार की मौत को लेकर लोगो में मुंगेर के एसपी एवं डीएम के प्रति काफी आक्रोश हैं। इसी को लेकर तारापुर बजरंगदल एवं विश्व हिन्दू परिषद् के कार्यकर्त्ताओ ने मुंगेर पुलिस के खिलाफ आक्रोश मार्च निकाला। आक्रोश मार्च तारापुर के उल्टानाथ महादेव मंदिर परिसर से निकलकर मुख्य बाजार होते हुए मोहनगंज पहुंचा जहां से अंदर बाजार होते हुए पुनः उल्टानाथ महादेव मंदिर पहुंच समाप्त हुआ।

