प्रेम प्रसंग का मामला:घर से भागी नाबालिग लड़की शादी कर लौटी, पहुंची थाने

मुंगेर4 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस से कहा- मर्जी से की शादी, प्रेमिका फरार

नया रामनगर थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत अंबेडकर नगर नौवागढ़ी निवासी दलित परिवार की एक नाबालिग लड़की ने गांव के ही प्रेमी युवक सन्नी कुमार मंडल पिता शंकर मंडल के साथ घर से भागकर 9 दिसंबर को गांव स्थित शिवालय में इसके बाद 10 दिसंबर को कोलकात्ता के मंदिर में विवाह रचा लिया। नाबालिग लड़की के पिता गौतम दास द्वारा गांव के ही सन्नी कुमार पिता शंकर मंडल के विरूद्ध नाबालिग पुत्री का शादी की नीयत से अपहरण कर लिए जाने का आरोप लगाते हुए प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराया। इसके बाद पुलिस दबिश से घबरा कर शादी का जोड़ा पहने नाबालिग लड़की मंगलवार की सुबह नया रामनगर थाना पहुंची। जहां उसने पुलिस को बयान दिया कि वह अपनी मर्जी से प्रेमी के साथ भागकर शादी की है। नयारामनगर थानाध्यक्ष रंजीत कुमार ने बताया कि नाबालिग लड़की को मेडिकल जांच के लिए भेजा गया है। उसका धारा 164 के तहत बयान दर्ज कराया जाएगा। नाबालिग को भगाने वाला युवक अभी फरार है, जिसकी तलाश में छापेमारी जारी है।

