लापरवाही:एक मौजे की जमीन की कीमत अब तक तय नहीं 23 पिलर बने, जमालकिता में 1 पिलर बनना बाकी

मुंगेर3 घंटे पहले
  • गंगा पर बने रेल सह सड़क सेतु के एप्रोच पथ के लिए बनाए जाने हैं 24 पिलर
  • जमालकित्ता मौजे की जमीन पर होना है पिलर पी-1 का निर्माण जिसे जिला प्रशासन ने एनएचएआई को हस्तांतरित नहीं किया

गंगा पर बने रेल सह सड़क सेतु के एप्रोच पथ के लिए 24 पिलर बनने हैं। 23 पिलर बनाने के लिए कार्यकारी एजेंसी एसपी सिंग्ला कंस्ट्रक्शन को जमीन मिली है। पिलर संख्या पी-1 के निर्माण के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने एनएचएआई को जमीन हस्तांतरण नहीं किया है। इस कारण निर्माण मंदा है। पिलर संख्या पी-1 का निर्माण जमालकित्ता मौजे की जमीन पर होना है, लेकिन उक्त मौजे की जमीन का मूल्य प्रशासन तय नहीं किया है। बता दें जमालकित्ता मौजे में 75 रैयतों की जमीन का अधिग्रहण होना है,लेकिन जमीन का मूल्य तय नहीं होने से उक्त जमीन का अधिग्रहण नहीं किया जा सका है। अब प्रशासन जिला मूल्यांकन समिति की बैठक करने की तैयारी में है। रैयतीकरण का काम पूरा: एप्रोच पथ का निर्माण लाल दरवाजा से शुरू होता है। यहां से 1.06 किमी. क्षेत्र में टोपोलैंड की जमीन पड़ती थी। टोपोलैंड की समस्या का निराकरण जनवरी में सीएम के हस्तक्षेप के बाद एप्रोच पथ के लिए पिलर का निर्माण शुरू हुआ। सीएम के निर्देश पर टोपोलैंड के रैयतीकरण का कार्य शुरू हुआ व इसकी प्रक्रिया अंतिम चरण में है। टोपोलैंड की इस जमीन पर 145 रैयतों ने दावा किया। यह एप्रोच पथ लाल दरवाजा से चंडिका स्थान, नयागांव, काला पत्थर, जानकी नगर आदि होते तेलिया तालाब में एनएच-80 पर मिलेगा। लाल दरवाजा से तेलिया तालाब तक यह 34 मौजे से गुजरेगा। इसमें 18 हेक्टेयर रैयती जमीन व 30 हेक्टेयर टोपोलैंड की जमीन है। इसके लिए लाल दरवाजा में 9.7 हेक्टेयर टोपोलैंड की जमीन अधिग्रहित होनी है। इसमें से सर्वाधिक जमीन जमालकीता मौजे में पड़ता है।

एनएचएआई से पैसे मिलने के बाद भू-स्वामियों में बांटा जाएगा
जिस जमीन का रैयतीकरण किया जा रहा है, उसमें से अधिकांश जमीन जमालकीता मौजे में पड़ती है। इस जमीन का एमवीआर तैयार नहीं किया जा सका है। इसके लिए जिला मूल्यांकन समिति की बैठक होनी है। बैठक में जमालकीता मौजे की जमीन का एमवीआर यानी रेट निर्धारित तय किया जाएगा। इसके बाद इसे अनुमोदन के लिए राज्य मूल्यांकन समिति को भेजा जाएगा। राज्य मूल्यांकन समिति द्वारा अनुमोदन के बाद संपूर्ण जमीन के लिए मुआवजा राशि का आंकलन कर उसे एनएचएआई को सौंपा जाएगा। इसके बाद एनएचएआई द्वारा राशि जिला प्रशासन को उपलब्ध कराने के बाद इसे भू-स्वामियों में वितरित किया जाएगा।

