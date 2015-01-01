पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वितरण:63 हजार लाभार्थियों के बीच टीएचआर का हुआ वितरण

मुंगेर2 घंटे पहले
आईसीडीएस द्वारा संचालित 1598 आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र की 63920 लाभार्थियों के बीच मंगलवार को नवम्बर माह के टेक होम राशन (टीएचआर) का वितरण सेविकाओं के द्वारा किया गया। आईसीडीएस की जिला प्रोग्राम पदाधिकारी रेखा कुमारी ने बताया कि नवम्बर माह के टीएचआर के लिए सभी सेविकाओें को राशि पूर्व में ही ट्रांसफर किया जा चुका था। सोमवार को सरकार द्वारा जारी निर्देश के आलोक में टोकन और ओटीपी की बाध्यता समाप्त करते हुए सभी लाभुकों के बीच मंगलवार को नवम्बर का टीएचआर वितरित कराया गया। सदर प्रखंड की सीडीपीओ सुष्मिता कुमारी ने मंगलवार को शंकरपुर और कटरिया पंचायत के 6 आगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों पर जाकर टीएचआर वितरण का जायजा लिया। महिला सुपरवाइजरों को टीएचआर वितरण का जायजा लेने को लगाया गया था। गर्भवती और धातृ महिला के बीच 3 किलो चावल डेढ़ किलो दाल और 500ग्राम सोयाबीन, कुपोषित बच्चों को 2.50 किलो चावल, सवा किलो दाल और 500ग्राम सोयाबीन, अतिकुपोषित बच्चों को 3.750 किलो चावल 1.750 ग्राम दाल और 875 ग्राम सोयाबीन तथा पढ़ने वाले बच्चों में 2 किलो चावल व 1 किलो दाल बांटा गया।

