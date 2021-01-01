पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इनसाइड स्टोरी:नीलगाय का शिकार करने से रोकने पर पहले गोली मारी फिर मुंह पर धारदार हथियार से किए कई वार

मुंगेर / खगड़िया12 घंटे पहले
गोली मारकर हत्या किए जाने के बाद सदर अस्पताल में रोते-बिलखते किसान के परिजन। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • खगड़िया के किसान विजय यादव की मुंगेर के तारापुर दियारा में हत्या
  • बरदह निवासी मुख्य आरोपी तनवीर सहित चार अज्ञात पर केस दर्ज, छापेमारी जारी

नीलगाय का शिकार करने से रोकने पर अपराधियों ने तारापुर दियारा में क्रूरता की सारी हदें पार की। पहले तो बदमाशों ने खगड़िया के किसान विजय यादव के मुंह में दोनाली बंदूक से गोली मारी। फिर उसके सिर पर धारदार हथियार से कई वार किए। उसके शव को क्षत-विक्षत करने के बाद अपराधी बड़े आराम से दियारा से वापस लौटे। मामले में मृतक खगड़िया के गोगरी थाना क्षेत्र के फतेहपुर भूरिया निवासी विजय यादव के परिजनों के बयान पर मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के बरदह निवासी मो. तनवीर आलम उर्फ नेपाली के अलावा चार अज्ञात लोगों के विरूद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी शुरू कर दी गई। उल्लेखनीय हो कि विजय यादव तारापुर दियारा में वासा बनाकर करीब 20 भैसों को रखता था। गुरुवार शाम जब वो अपने वासा पर था, तभी तनवीर के साथ चार अन्य लोग नीलगाय का शिकार करने पहुंचे। फिर नीलगाय का गोलियां चलाने लगे। जिसका विजय ने विरोध किया, तो दोनों पक्षों में पहले तू-तू, मैं-मैं हुई। फिर नाराज होकर अपराधियों ने अवैध हथियार से सीधे विजय यादव के मुंह में गोली मार दी। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही देर रात विजय के परिजनों के साथ-साथ गोगरी के मुखिया कृष्णानंद यादव, सरपंच मो. नूर आलम, ग्रामीण पंकज यादव एवं अन्य लोग तारापुर बहियार पहुंचे।

रोज गांव से बासा जाया करते थे विजय

मृतक के बड़े भाई मंटू यादव व भतीजे रूपेश ने बताया कि विजय के पास 20 भैंसे हैं, जिसे वो तारापुर दियारा में बासा पर रखा करता था। रोजोना की तरह गुरुवार को भी अपने बासा पर भैंस चराने के साथ अपने खेत को देखने गया था। तभी उसके खेत के पास कुछ नीलगायें आ गई। इस दौरान मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के बरदह निवासी तनवीर आलम उर्फ नेपाली अपने चार-पांच अन्य लोगों के साथ वहां पहुंच कर नीलगायों पर गोलियां चलाने लगे।

गांव में शव पहुंचते ही मची चीख-पुकार

इसपर विजय यादव ने उन लोगों को अपने बासा पर गोलीबारी व नीलगाय के शिकार करने से मना किया। जिसपर मो. तनवीर ने विजय के मुंह पर ही दो-नाली बंदूक से गोली चला दी। गोली विजय के जबड़े में लगी और वह वहीं गिर पड़ा। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शुक्रवार की शाम करीब पांच बजे मृतक का शव उसके गांव पहुंचा। शव पहुंचते ही लोगों में चीख-पुकार मच गई। मालूम की मृतक को चार बेटियां व दो बेटे हैं। इस घटना से गांव में कोहराम मचा है।

विधायक की पहल पर तीन डॉक्टरों की टीम ने की पीएम
किसान की हत्या के बाद मुंगेर सदर विधायक प्रणव कुमार ने घटना की निंदा करते हुए जल्द से जल्द अपराधियों को गिरफ्तारी की मांग की। विधायक की पहल पर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए तीन सदस्यीय मेडिकल बोर्ड गठित कर पोस्टमार्टम किया गया। मेडिकल बोर्ड में डॉ. निरंजन कुमार, डॉ. रूपेश कुमार, और डॉ. संजीत शामिल थे। वहीं पोस्टमार्टम के बाद कागजी प्रक्रिया पूर्ण कर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। जिसके बाद विजय यादव की लाश लेकर परिजन खगड़िया स्थित फतेहपुर भूरिया गांव पहुंचे।

मामला दर्ज कर गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी जारी
मामला दर्ज कर छापेमारी की जा रही है। मुख्य आरोपित तनवीर उर्फ नेपाली फरार है। पुलिस उसके सभी संभावित ठिकाने पर छापेमारी कर रही है। तनवीर के अज्ञात साथियों के बारे में जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।
नीरज कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष, मुफस्सिल, मुंगेर

