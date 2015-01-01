पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:बीएड में आज लर्निंग एंड टीचिंग की होगी परीक्षा, दूसरे दिन भी बीएड की परीक्षा से 2 अनुपस्थित रहे

मुंगेर5 घंटे पहले
मुंगेर विवि में बीएड प्रथम वर्ष, सत्र 2019-21 की परीक्षा में बुधवार को तीनों परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर कुल 508 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित हुए। जबकि एसकेआर कॉलेज परीक्षा केन्द्र पर 02 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। बता दें कि पांच बीएड कॉलेजों के परीक्षार्थियों के लिए विश्वविद्यालय स्तर पर कुल तीन परीक्षा केन्द्र बनाए गए हैं।

इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए बुधवार को परीक्षा नियंत्रक डा. अमर कुमार ने बताया कि मुंगेर जिले में जेआरएस कॉलेज परीक्षा केन्द्र पर रहमानी बीएड कॉलेज, मुंगेर तथा महात्मा गांधी कॉलेज ऑफ एडुकेशन, लखीसराय के कुल 217 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल हुए।

इधर, एसकेआर कॉलेज, बरबीघा परीक्षा केन्द्र पर साईं कॉलेज ऑफ टीचर्स ट्रेनिंग, आेनम, बरबीघा एवं जमुई बीएड कॉलेज के कुल 192 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में उपस्थित हुए तथा 02 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। उसी तरह कोशी कॉलेज, खगड़िया परीक्षा केन्द्र पर बीएड टीचर ट्रेनिंग कॉलेज, खगड़िया के 99 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित हुए। गुरुवार को पेपर सी-3 के रूप में लर्निंग एंड टीचिंग की तीन घंटे की परीक्षा होगी।

