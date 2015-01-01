पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैनाती:विजय जुलूस निकालने पर मनाही बीएसएफ की दो कंपनी भी तैनात

मुंगेर3 घंटे पहले
डीजे कालेज में मंगलवार होने वाले तीन विधानसभा के मतगणना के दौरान शहर में शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने एवं लोगों में पुलिस के प्रति विश्वास बहाली को लेकर सोमवार को एसपी मानव जीत सिंह ढिल्लो के नेतृत्व में मुंगेर व जमालपुर में फ्लैग मार्च निकाला गया। जिसमें पुलिस बल व बीएसएफ के जवान शामिल हुए। पुलिस लाइन से प्रारंभ होकर फ्लैग मार्च मे शामिल जवान शहरी क्षेत्र का भ्रमण किया। एसपी ने बताया कि मतगणना को लेकर जिले में धारा 144 प्रभावी रहने के कारण निषेधाज्ञा लागू है। चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर विजयी प्रत्याशी या समर्थकों के विजय जुलूस निकालने पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। मतगणना के बाद कोई विजयी प्रत्याशी या समर्थक विजय जुलूस नहीं निकालेंगे। एसपी ने बताया कि मतगणना के दौरान शहर में शांति कायम रहे इसके लिए 1054 पुलिस बल को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। इनमें से 500 पुलिस कर्मी मतगणना केन्द्र पर प्रतिनियुक्त रहेंगे। शेष को जमालपुर व विभिन्न थानों में प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। बीएसएफ की 02 अतिरिक्त कंपनियां हैं जिसे मतगणना की समाप्ति तक मतगणना स्थल व थानों में प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। बाइक गश्ती दल की 05 टीम मतगणना की समाप्ति तक शहर भ्रमण करेंगे। सभी पुलिस कर्मी मतगणना के दौरान शहर की शांति व्यवस्था पर नजर बनाए रखेंगे।

