बेलगाम अपराध:रंगदारी नहीं देने पर हवलदार के घर फायरिंग, दो महिला जख्मी; खोखा लेकर अस्पताल पहुंची घायल

मुंगेर5 घंटे पहले
सदर अस्पताल में इलाजरत गोली से घायल महिला और इनसेट में खोखा।
  • कासिम बाजार थाना संदलपुर का मामला, जमीन विवाद का भी संदेह
  • अस्पताल में इलाजरत 75 वर्षीय वृद्ध महिला

संदलपुर में पांच लाख रुपये रंगदारी नहीं देने पर दबंगों द्वारा फायरिंग की। जिसमें संदलपुर निवासी स्व. ब्रह्मदेव प्रसाद यादव की 75 वर्षीय पत्नी सीता देवी और उसकी 36 वर्षीय बहू कविता देवी जख्मी हो गई। कविता देवी के पति जयराम यादव होमगार्ड का जवान हैं जो जमालपुर एएसपी कार्यालय में पदस्थापित है।

परिजनों द्वारा दोनों जख्मी महिलाओं को सदर अस्पताल मुंगेर लाया गया जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है। पीड़ित पक्ष का कहना है कि यह रंगदारी का मामला है, वहीं स्थानीय लोगों के साथ पुलिस की छानबीन के बाद इसे जमीन विवाद से जुड़ा पुराना रंजिश बताया जा रहा है। लोगों के अनुसार मामला प्रोपर्टी डीलिंग से जुड़ा है। जिसे बताने में पीड़ित पक्ष भी कतरा रहा है। अस्पताल पहुंची जख्मी एक खोखा भी साथ लाई थी। जिसे पुलिस को सौंप दिया गया।

बुधवार की सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे ब्रह्मदेव यादव का पुत्र उत्तम व जो बीएमपी देवघर में हवलदार है, अपने घर से देवघर जाने को निकला। उसके संदलपुर बजरंगबली मंदिर के समीप पहुंचते ही पहले से घात लगाए संदलपुर निवासी निराला यादव, उनका पुत्र दिव्यांशु व ऋषभ समेत साकेत यादव, लक्षमण कुमार, नवटोलिया निवासी सावन यादव व सौरभ यादव सहित 20-25 लोगों के साथ गोलीबारी की।

जिसके बाद उत्तम अपनी जान बचाकर वहां से भाग निकला। जिसके बाद आरोपी उसके घर पर आकर गोलीबारी करने लगे। जिसमें उत्तम यादव की मां सीता देवी के दाएं हथेली में गोली लग गई तथा उसके छोटे भाई जयराम की पत्नी कविता देवी के नाक में छर्रा लगा।

ब्रह्मदेव के पांच में से तीन पुत्र पुलिस विभाग में
स्व. ब्रह्मदेव प्रसाद यादव के पांच पुत्रों में तीन पुत्र क्रमश: प्रमोद यादव बिहार पुलिस का जवान है, उत्तम यादव बीएमपी देवघर में हवलदार के पद पर कार्यरत है, जयराम यादव होमगार्ड का जवान है जो जमालपुर में कार्यरत है। वहीं दो भाई श्याम यादव राजमिस्त्री का कार्य करता है तथा छोटा पुत्र धर्मवीर यादव प्रोपर्टी डीलर है। लोगों के अनुसार मामला प्रोपर्टी डीलिंग से जुड़ा है।

ब्रह्मदेव प्रसाद यादव का छोटा पुत्र धर्मवीर यादव उर्फ धर्मा प्रोपर्टी डीलर है। उसने संदलपुर निवासी मो. कमरूद्दीन के पांच बीघा जमीन की बाउंड्री करवा कर खरीद-फरोख्त की थी। इसी जमीन को लेकर निराला यादव से धर्मवीर यादव को कुछ अनबन पूर्व में ही हुई थी। लोगों की माने तो धर्मवीर यादव और निराला यादव के बीच की लड़ाई के कारण गोलीबारी हुई।

गोलीबारी का वीडियो बनाने के क्रम में एक को लगी गोली
सभी आरोपी जब उत्तम यादव के घर पर गोलीबारी कर रहे थे, तभी कविता देवी मोबाइल से वीडियो बनाने लगी, ताकि सभी आरोपियों की पहचान सहित पुलिसिया कार्रवाई हो सके। वीडियो बनाने के दौरान ही कविता देवी के नाक में गोली का छर्रा लग गया और वह जख्मी हो गई।

उसने बताया की पूर्व में भी पांच लाख रुपये रंगदारी नहीं देने के कारण आरोपियों ने परिवार के साथ मारपीट की घटना को अंजाम दिया था। जिसकी शिकायत करने पर भी पुलिस ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की थी।

