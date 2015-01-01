पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंपस अलर्ट:वीसी की अनुशंसा के बिना विवि अधिकारी राजभवन से सीधे नहीं कर सकेंगे पत्राचार

मुंगेरएक घंटा पहले
  राजभवन सचिवालय से गाइडलाइन जारी, अमल में लाया जाएगा नियम

राजभवन सचिवालय की ओर से जारी किए गए ताजा गाइडलाइन के अनुसार विश्वविद्यालय के पदाधिकारी अब सीधे राजभवन सचिवालय से पत्र व्यवहार नहीं कर पाएंगे। विश्वविद्यालय के किसी भी पदाधिकारी को राजभवन सचिवालय से पत्र व्यवहार से पूर्व कुलपति का उसपर अनुमाेदन जरूरी होगा। कुलपति के अनुमोदन के बिना पत्र व्यवहार को अनुशासनहीनता माना जाएगा और वैसे पदाधिकारी पर राजभवन सचिवालय अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई करेगा। गुरुवार को इस आशय का पत्र राजभवन सचिवालय के अपर सचिव रामअनुग्रह सिंह ने राज्य के सभी विश्वविद्यालय के पदाधिकारियों को जारी किया है। जिसमें साफ-साफ यह गाइडलाइन दर्ज है। पत्र में लिखा गया है कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से राजभवन सचिवालय को विश्वविद्यालय के प्रतिकुलपति, कुलसचिव, वित्त परामर्शी, वित्त पदाधिकारी आदि का पत्र विभिन्न विषयों पर सीधे प्राप्त हो रहा है, जो कुलपति द्वारा अनुमोदित नहीं है। राजभवन सचिवालय स्वाभाविक रूप में समझ रहा था कि कुलपति के अनुमोदन से यह पत्र व्यवहार हो रहा है। मामले में कुलाधिपति ने बिहार राज्य विवि अधिनियम के सेक्शन 9(7)(2) में प्रदत्त शक्तियों का प्रयोग करते हुए निर्देश जारी किया है कि राजभवन सचिवालय के साथ विवि पदाधिकारियों के किसी भी प्रकार के पत्र व्यवहार के पूर्व कुलपति का स्पष्ट अनुमोदन या स्वीकृति जरूरी है। अन्यथा संबंधित पदाधिकारी अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई के लिए जिम्मेवार होंगे।

शो-कॉज के बिना वीसी भी नहीं कर सकेंगे शिकायत
इस गाइडलाइन के अनुसार अब कुलपति भी किसी भी पदाधिकारी की शिकायत सीधे राजभवन को नहीं कर सकते। राजभवन द्वारा ऐसा निर्देश पूर्व में जारी किया गया है। कार्रवाई से पहले संबंधित पदाधिकारी को सात दिन पूर्व कारण पृच्छा नोटिस जारी करना होगा। जवाब से संतुष्ट नहीं होेने पर राजभवन को कार्रवाई के लिए पत्र अग्रसारित किया जा सकता है। मामले में कुलपति डा. रंजीत कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि राजभवन सचिवालय द्वारा जारी किए गए इस ताजा निर्देश से विश्वविद्यालय में अनुशासन आएगा।

