विश्लेषण:विभिन्न पार्टियों के दिग्गज नेता वोटरों को अपने पक्ष में गोलबंद करने में रहे नाकाम

मुंगेर3 घंटे पहले
  • रालोसपा, लोजपा, एआईएमआईएम नेताओं की अपील नहीं ला सकी रंग

विधानसभा चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान अपने-अपने प्रत्याशियों के प्रचार के लिए विभिन्न राजनीतिक दलों के कद्दावर नेता मुंगेर पहुंचे थे। जिले की तीनों विधानसभा क्रमश: तारापुर, मुंगेर और जमालपुर से खड़े पार्टी प्रत्याशियों के पक्ष में समर्थन की अपील इन नेताओं ने की थी। लेकिन चुनाव परिणाम सामने के बाद साफ जाहिर हो गया कि एनडीए और महागठबंधन के नेताओं के अलावा अन्य पार्टियों के नेताओं के भाषण का कोई खास प्रभाव लोगों पर नहीं पड़ा।

एनडीए और महागठबंधन में भी रहा तीनों सीटों पर सीधा मुकाबला
तारापुर विधानसभा : जदयू प्रत्याशी मेवालाल चौधरी के समर्थन में जदयू के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष सह मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार, महागठबंधन समर्थित राजद प्रत्याशी दिव्या प्रकाश के लिए पिता सह पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री जयप्रकाश नारायण यादव तथा तेजस्वी यादव एवं लोजपा प्रत्याशी मीना देवी के लिए सूरजभान सिंह, रालोसपा प्रत्याशी के समर्थन में राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष उपेंद्र कुशवाहा एवं जाप प्रत्याशी के समर्थन में राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पप्पू यादव ने चुनावी सभा की थी।

मुंगेर विधानसभा: भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रणव कुमार यादव के समर्थन में केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी, नित्यानंद राय, भाजपा प्रभारी सह राज्यसभा सदस्य भूपेंद्र यादव एवं चुनाव प्रभारी सह महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फड़णवीस ने सभा की थी। महागठबंधन के राजद प्रत्याशी के समर्थन में तेजस्वी यादव ने सभा की। जाप प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में पप्पू यादव ने सभा की। एनडीए और महागठबंधन के नेताओं को छोड़ अन्य लोग मतदाताओं काे पक्ष में गोलबंद करने में सफल नहीं दिखाई दिए।

जमालपुर विधानसभा: जदयू प्रत्याशी ग्रामीण कार्य मंत्री शैलेश कुमार जबकि महागठबंधन से कांग्रेस के डा. अजय कुमार सिंह प्रत्याशी थे। तेजस्वी यादव ने सभा की थी। हालांकि प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष सह एमएलसी डा. समीर सिंह जमालपुर में कैंप किए रहे। जिसका परिणाम दिखा तथा कांग्रेस के डा.अजय कुमार सिंह जीत की ओर अग्रसर हैं। लेकिन लोजपा के सूरजभान सिंह तथा जाप के पप्पू यादव प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में जनता को गोलबंद नहीं कर सके।

