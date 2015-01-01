पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अर्घ्य के साथ कामना:हमरो पर होइयौ सहाय हे छठी मईया

मुंगेर26 मिनट पहले
गंगा तट पर भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देते श्रद्धालु।
  • व्रतियों ने शुक्रवार की शाम अस्ताचलगामी और शनिवार की सुबह उदीयमान सूर्य को दिया अर्घ्य

उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ नेम-निष्ठा का चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ शनिवार को संपन्न हो गया। शनिवार सुबह 4 बजे से गंगा घाटों पर उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए हजारों श्रद्धालु जुटने लगे थे। सुबह परवैतिनों ने गंगा स्नान कर पूरब मुंह खड़ी होकर भगवान सूर्य का ध्यान लगा हाथ में फल-फूल से सजा सूप लेकर अर्घ्य दिया। अर्घ्य के बाद श्रद्धालुओं ने परवैतिन का आशीष लिया।

घाट पूजन के बाद परवैतिन ने परिवार की सुहागिनों के माथे पर सिंदूर लगा सदा सुहागिन रहने और पुरुष व बच्चों के माथे पर तिलक लगाकर सुखमय भविष्य की कामना की। परवैतिन ने प्रसाद खाया। फिर परिजनों में प्रसाद बांटा। इसके पूर्व शुक्रवार की शाम अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को पहला अर्घ्य देने के लिए घाटों पर श्रद्धालु उमड़े थे। शुक्रवार की शाम गंगा स्नान कर पश्चिम मुंह खड़ी होकर परवैतिनों ने अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया।

छठ मईया को अर्घ्य देने के लिए कई व्रती अपने घर से दंड देते गंगा तट पहुंचीं। दंडी व्रतियों का पैर छूकर आशीर्वाद लेने के लिए श्रद्धालुओं में होड़ मची रही। घाटों पर सुरक्षा का व्यापक इंतजाम थे। जिला मुख्यालय के घाटों का डीएम रचना पाटिल और एसपी मानवजीत सिंह ढिल्लो ने निरीक्षण किया।

पर्व को शांतिपूर्ण कराने के लिए प्रशासन ने 122 जगहों पर दंडाधिकारी व 11 जगहों पर पुलिस पदाधिकारी तैनात किया था। शहर में 6 जगहों पर ड्रॉप गेट बनाए गए थे। अर्घ्य के दौरान घाटों पर एसडीआरएफ और गोताखोरों की टीम मुस्तैद थी।

गहरे पानी में नहीं जाने की होती रही अपील

शहर के लाल दरवाजा घाट, सीढ़ी घाट, लल्लू पोखर और कंकर घाट पर वॉच टावर सह नियंत्रण कक्ष व खोया-पाया और गुमशुदा केंद्र बनाया गया था। कष्टहरणी घाट, सोझी घाट, बबुआ घाट और जेल घाट पर नियंत्रण कक्ष सह खोया-पाया और गुमशुदा केंद्र था।

यहां से माइकिंग कर लोगों को गहरे पानी में नहीं जाने, घाट पर पटाखा नहीं फोड़ने काे कहा जा रहा था। भीड़ में गुम हुए बच्चों की सूचना दी जा रही थी। बाइक से शहर के विभिन्न इलाकों में सुरक्षा के लिहाज से शुक्रवार की शाम से शनिवार सुबह तक पुलिस गश्ती कर रही थी।

घाटों पर रहे दंडाधिकारी व पुलिस पदाधिकारी

असरगंज। छठ शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न कराने को लेकर विभिन्न घाट, नहर, बांध व पोखर में मजिस्ट्रेट व पुलिस बल की तैनाती थी। बीडीओ अमित कुमार व थानाध्यक्ष स्वयंप्रभा शुक्रवार की शाम और शनिवार की सुबह क्षेत्र का जायजा लिया।

दुलहर के मांगो नदी में मजिस्ट्रेट के रूप में सैफुर रहमान व एएसआई शशिभूषण सिंह, बड़ी दुर्गा स्थान लाट पोखर में बीसीओ अखिलेश कुमार, एसआई विनोद चौधरी, आशा जोरारी गजरा बांध पर बीएओ जयशंकर प्रसाद सिंह एएसआई अविनाश कुमार चौधरी, चौरगांव घोघनी पोखर पर कृषि समन्वयक शशी रंजन एएसआई शफीक उर रहमान आदि थे।

अर्घ्य के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं रही

शहर के घाटों पर अर्घ्य के दौरान प्रतिनियुक्त दंडाधिकारी व पुलिस कर्मी श्रद्धालुओं से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों का पालन करने, मास्क लगाकर अर्घ्य देने की अपील कर रहे थे, लेकिन श्रद्धालु सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों की अवहेलना करते हुए भीड़ में अर्घ्य देते दिखे। अर्घ्य के दौरान अधिकांश श्रद्धालुओं के चेहरे पर मास्क भी नहीं दिखा।

चार दिनों की छठ पूजा का समापन शनिवार सुबह उगते सूरज को अर्घ्य देने के साथ हो गया। इसके पूर्व संध्या को अस्त होते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया गया। पूजा को तालाब, नदी आदि की सफाई की गई थी। जहां भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य दिया गया।

