पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

होगी कार्रवाई:पुलिसकर्मी हों या असामाजिक तत्व, साक्ष्य मिला तो होगी ठोस कार्रवाई : डीआईजी

मुंगेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मृत अनुराग के परिजनों से मिल मनु महाराज व एसपी ने बंधाया ढांढस, कार्रवाई का दिया भरोसा
  • बिना ठोस साक्ष्य के किसी को नहीं किया जाएगा प्रताड़ित, लेकिन पूरे मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच की जाएगी

दुर्गा प्रतिमा विसर्जन के दौरान 26 अक्टूबर की रात पुलिस की बर्बरतापूर्ण कार्रवाई के बीच हुई लाठीचार्ज और गोलीबारी की घटना में मारे गए 18 वर्षीय अनुराग पोद्दार के परिजन से मिलने मंगलवार को डीआईजी मनु महाराज बेकापुर लोहा पट्टी स्थित उसके घर पहुंचे। उनके साथ नवनियुक्त एसपी मानवजीत सिंह ढिल्लो भी थे। इस दाैरान डीआईजी व एसपी ने अनुराग के परिजनों से मुलाकात कर घटना के बारे में जानकारी ली। अधिकारियों ने शोक संतप्त परिवार को ढांढस बंधाते हुए दोषी पर कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया। डीआईजी ने प्रशासन द्वारा घटना के बाद से अब तक दर्ज की गई प्राथमिकी के बारे में अनुराग के परिजनों को जानकारी दी। उन्होंने परिजनों से कहा कि इस हत्याकांड के लिए जो भी जिम्मेवार होंगे, चाहे वह पुलिस कर्मी क्यों नहीं हो, उसके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई कर सजा दिलाने का काम किया जाएगा। डीआईजी ने कहा कि घटना की रात के जारी वीडियो फुटेज के आधार पर पुलिस अनुसंधान कर रही है। ऐसे में जिनके खिलाफ ठोस साक्ष्य मिलेगा, उस पर कार्रवाई होगी। चाहे वह पुलिस कर्मी हो या भीड़ में शामिल असामाजिक तत्व। बिना ठोस साक्ष्य के बेकसूर को प्रताड़ित नहीं किया जाएगा।

मामले की कर रहा हूं मॉनिटरिंग
डीआईजी ने अनुराग के घर पहुंच उसके पिता अमरनाथ पोद्दार, मां पूनम देवी व बहनों से कहा कि घटना की निष्पक्ष जांच के लिए एसपी के नेतृत्व में एसआईटी का गठन किया गया है। इसमें डीएसपी स्तर के तीन पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को शामिल किया गया है, जो इस मामले का अनुसंधान करेंगे। वह खुद इस मामले की लगातार मॉनिटरिंग कर रहे हैं। डीआईजी ने परिजनों को बताया कि अनुराग मामले में अलग से हत्या की प्राथमिकी दर्ज हुई है। जबकि वायरल वीडियो फुटेज के आधार पर कई पुलिस पदाधिकारियों के खिलाफ भी प्राथमिकी दर्ज हुई है। प्रशासन दोषियों पर कार्रवाई के लिए निष्पक्ष तरीके से अनुसंधान कर रही है।

शहरवासी बनाए रखें शांति : मनु महाराज
डीआईजी ने लोगों से अपील की कि कानून अपना काम कर रही है। शहरवासी पुलिस का सहयोग करें। उन्होंने जनता से शांति बनाए रखने की अपील कर कहा कि पुलिस पर भरोसा रखें, इस कांड में जो भी दोषी होंगे, उनको सजा दिलाई जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें